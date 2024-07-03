Summary

Surana Telecom And Power Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14 August, 1989 as Surana Petro Products Pvt. Ltd and was engaged in manufacturing of Petro Products such as Petroleum Jelly and Telecom products such as Jointing Kits. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 09 July, 1993. In 1994, the Company ventured into the Telecom sector with the production of Optic Fibre Cables and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Surana Telecom Ltd on 05 August, 1994. In 2007 the Company diversified into power sector with manufacturing of low tension and high tension power cables and setting up of 1.25 MW wind power generation plant. In order to reflect the diversity, the name of the Company was once again changed to Surana Telecom and Power Limited on 11 October, 2007. The company products cater to the telecommunication sector and are engaged in manufacture of heat-shrinkable jointing kits, cable splicing/filling compounds, Jelly filled telecommunication cables, wire connectors, end caps, modular connectors and HDPE pipes. In Nov.94, the company diversified into the manufacture of Optical Fibre Cables. It set up facilities with an installed capacity of 4000 FKM pa at the existing premises at Cherlapally near Hyderabad. The technical assistance for the production of optical fibres is from Rosendahl, a 100% subsidiary of Alcatel. Commercial production commenced in Jul.95. The company has a tie-up with Amritsu, Japan, for the manu

Read More