iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Share Price

23.15
(-5.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.61
  • Day's High24.61
  • 52 Wk High29.6
  • Prev. Close24.61
  • Day's Low23
  • 52 Wk Low 14.15
  • Turnover (lac)47.21
  • P/E33.38
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.89
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)314.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

24.61

Prev. Close

24.61

Turnover(Lac.)

47.21

Day's High

24.61

Day's Low

23

52 Week's High

29.6

52 Week's Low

14.15

Book Value

9.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

314.28

P/E

33.38

EPS

0.74

Divi. Yield

0

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.63%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 30.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.58

13.58

13.58

13.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

117.94

107.09

98.32

92.84

Net Worth

131.52

120.67

111.9

106.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

17.7

17.4

19.91

23.53

yoy growth (%)

1.68

-12.61

-15.35

-11.7

Raw materials

-0.31

-0.25

-1.53

-5.77

As % of sales

1.76

1.48

7.71

24.51

Employee costs

-1.26

-1.01

-0.92

-0.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.91

4.22

8.62

2.94

Depreciation

-4.82

-5.25

-7.55

-7.18

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.74

-1.38

-0.64

Working capital

-1.35

3.56

-3.17

-11.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.68

-12.61

-15.35

-11.7

Op profit growth

4.02

-1.68

-12.54

-5.73

EBIT growth

16.61

-38.09

77.75

11.24

Net profit growth

39.99

-51.88

213.77

30.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25.28

27.91

29.45

29.29

28.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.28

27.91

29.45

29.29

28.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.77

10.37

3.88

1.67

8.11

View Annually Results

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Narender Surana

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Devendra Surana

Independent Director

Sanjana Jain

Independent Director

Mayank Sanghani

Independent Director

N Krupakar Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansa Thakur

Whole Time Director

RANGARAJAN VENKATARAMANAN THIRUVAIYAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Summary

Surana Telecom And Power Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14 August, 1989 as Surana Petro Products Pvt. Ltd and was engaged in manufacturing of Petro Products such as Petroleum Jelly and Telecom products such as Jointing Kits. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 09 July, 1993. In 1994, the Company ventured into the Telecom sector with the production of Optic Fibre Cables and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Surana Telecom Ltd on 05 August, 1994. In 2007 the Company diversified into power sector with manufacturing of low tension and high tension power cables and setting up of 1.25 MW wind power generation plant. In order to reflect the diversity, the name of the Company was once again changed to Surana Telecom and Power Limited on 11 October, 2007. The company products cater to the telecommunication sector and are engaged in manufacture of heat-shrinkable jointing kits, cable splicing/filling compounds, Jelly filled telecommunication cables, wire connectors, end caps, modular connectors and HDPE pipes. In Nov.94, the company diversified into the manufacture of Optical Fibre Cables. It set up facilities with an installed capacity of 4000 FKM pa at the existing premises at Cherlapally near Hyderabad. The technical assistance for the production of optical fibres is from Rosendahl, a 100% subsidiary of Alcatel. Commercial production commenced in Jul.95. The company has a tie-up with Amritsu, Japan, for the manu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Surana Telecom and Power Ltd share price today?

The Surana Telecom and Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd is ₹314.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd is 33.38 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surana Telecom and Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd is ₹14.15 and ₹29.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd?

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.57%, 3 Years at 30.59%, 1 Year at 55.27%, 6 Month at -12.58%, 3 Month at 6.58% and 1 Month at 15.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.63 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 30.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.