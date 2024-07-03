Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹24.61
Prev. Close₹24.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.21
Day's High₹24.61
Day's Low₹23
52 Week's High₹29.6
52 Week's Low₹14.15
Book Value₹9.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)314.28
P/E33.38
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.58
13.58
13.58
13.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.94
107.09
98.32
92.84
Net Worth
131.52
120.67
111.9
106.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.7
17.4
19.91
23.53
yoy growth (%)
1.68
-12.61
-15.35
-11.7
Raw materials
-0.31
-0.25
-1.53
-5.77
As % of sales
1.76
1.48
7.71
24.51
Employee costs
-1.26
-1.01
-0.92
-0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.91
4.22
8.62
2.94
Depreciation
-4.82
-5.25
-7.55
-7.18
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.74
-1.38
-0.64
Working capital
-1.35
3.56
-3.17
-11.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.68
-12.61
-15.35
-11.7
Op profit growth
4.02
-1.68
-12.54
-5.73
EBIT growth
16.61
-38.09
77.75
11.24
Net profit growth
39.99
-51.88
213.77
30.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25.28
27.91
29.45
29.29
28.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.28
27.91
29.45
29.29
28.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.77
10.37
3.88
1.67
8.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Narender Surana
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Devendra Surana
Independent Director
Sanjana Jain
Independent Director
Mayank Sanghani
Independent Director
N Krupakar Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansa Thakur
Whole Time Director
RANGARAJAN VENKATARAMANAN THIRUVAIYAR
Reports by Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
Summary
Surana Telecom And Power Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14 August, 1989 as Surana Petro Products Pvt. Ltd and was engaged in manufacturing of Petro Products such as Petroleum Jelly and Telecom products such as Jointing Kits. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 09 July, 1993. In 1994, the Company ventured into the Telecom sector with the production of Optic Fibre Cables and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Surana Telecom Ltd on 05 August, 1994. In 2007 the Company diversified into power sector with manufacturing of low tension and high tension power cables and setting up of 1.25 MW wind power generation plant. In order to reflect the diversity, the name of the Company was once again changed to Surana Telecom and Power Limited on 11 October, 2007. The company products cater to the telecommunication sector and are engaged in manufacture of heat-shrinkable jointing kits, cable splicing/filling compounds, Jelly filled telecommunication cables, wire connectors, end caps, modular connectors and HDPE pipes. In Nov.94, the company diversified into the manufacture of Optical Fibre Cables. It set up facilities with an installed capacity of 4000 FKM pa at the existing premises at Cherlapally near Hyderabad. The technical assistance for the production of optical fibres is from Rosendahl, a 100% subsidiary of Alcatel. Commercial production commenced in Jul.95. The company has a tie-up with Amritsu, Japan, for the manu
Read More
The Surana Telecom and Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd is ₹314.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd is 33.38 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surana Telecom and Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd is ₹14.15 and ₹29.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.57%, 3 Years at 30.59%, 1 Year at 55.27%, 6 Month at -12.58%, 3 Month at 6.58% and 1 Month at 15.05%.
