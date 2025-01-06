iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.14
(-5.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Surana Telecom FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.91

4.22

8.62

2.94

Depreciation

-4.82

-5.25

-7.55

-7.18

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.74

-1.38

-0.64

Working capital

-1.35

3.56

-3.17

-11.44

Other operating items

Operating

-1.3

1.78

-3.48

-16.32

Capital expenditure

1.22

-1.06

-18.24

1

Free cash flow

-0.07

0.72

-21.72

-15.32

Equity raised

186.28

174.39

154.33

145.24

Investing

-0.83

10.6

-0.36

11.59

Financing

-13.23

-1.84

8.99

0.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

172.14

183.88

141.22

142.12

Surana Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.