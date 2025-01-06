Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.91
4.22
8.62
2.94
Depreciation
-4.82
-5.25
-7.55
-7.18
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.74
-1.38
-0.64
Working capital
-1.35
3.56
-3.17
-11.44
Other operating items
Operating
-1.3
1.78
-3.48
-16.32
Capital expenditure
1.22
-1.06
-18.24
1
Free cash flow
-0.07
0.72
-21.72
-15.32
Equity raised
186.28
174.39
154.33
145.24
Investing
-0.83
10.6
-0.36
11.59
Financing
-13.23
-1.84
8.99
0.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
172.14
183.88
141.22
142.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.