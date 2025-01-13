Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.58
13.58
13.58
13.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.94
107.09
98.32
92.84
Net Worth
131.52
120.67
111.9
106.42
Minority Interest
Debt
6.98
12.28
18.73
31.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.44
0.41
0.41
0.36
Total Liabilities
138.94
133.36
131.04
138.74
Fixed Assets
33.58
39.67
40.87
44.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.54
45.79
39.13
39.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
56.16
46.51
50.4
52.37
Inventories
0.82
1.16
1.11
1.3
Inventory Days
22.88
27.25
Sundry Debtors
1.23
2.62
2.54
1.91
Debtor Days
52.37
40.04
Other Current Assets
55.61
43.9
48.05
51.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.15
-0.1
-0.35
Creditor Days
2.06
7.33
Other Current Liabilities
-1.45
-1.02
-1.2
-1.53
Cash
0.64
1.38
0.62
1.94
Total Assets
138.92
133.35
131.02
138.75
