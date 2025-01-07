iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.18
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

17.7

17.4

19.91

23.53

yoy growth (%)

1.68

-12.61

-15.35

-11.7

Raw materials

-0.31

-0.25

-1.53

-5.77

As % of sales

1.76

1.48

7.71

24.51

Employee costs

-1.26

-1.01

-0.92

-0.67

As % of sales

7.17

5.81

4.66

2.86

Other costs

-5.37

-5.81

-6.95

-5.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.38

33.39

34.91

21.6

Operating profit

10.73

10.32

10.49

12

OPM

60.67

59.3

52.71

51.01

Depreciation

-4.82

-5.25

-7.55

-7.18

Interest expense

-2.91

-3.34

-3.59

-3.92

Other income

2.91

2.49

9.27

2.05

Profit before tax

5.91

4.22

8.62

2.94

Taxes

-1.03

-0.74

-1.38

-0.64

Tax rate

-17.55

-17.57

-16.1

-21.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.87

3.48

7.23

2.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.87

3.48

7.23

2.3

yoy growth (%)

39.99

-51.88

213.77

30.91

NPM

27.53

20

36.32

9.79

