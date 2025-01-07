Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.7
17.4
19.91
23.53
yoy growth (%)
1.68
-12.61
-15.35
-11.7
Raw materials
-0.31
-0.25
-1.53
-5.77
As % of sales
1.76
1.48
7.71
24.51
Employee costs
-1.26
-1.01
-0.92
-0.67
As % of sales
7.17
5.81
4.66
2.86
Other costs
-5.37
-5.81
-6.95
-5.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.38
33.39
34.91
21.6
Operating profit
10.73
10.32
10.49
12
OPM
60.67
59.3
52.71
51.01
Depreciation
-4.82
-5.25
-7.55
-7.18
Interest expense
-2.91
-3.34
-3.59
-3.92
Other income
2.91
2.49
9.27
2.05
Profit before tax
5.91
4.22
8.62
2.94
Taxes
-1.03
-0.74
-1.38
-0.64
Tax rate
-17.55
-17.57
-16.1
-21.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.87
3.48
7.23
2.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.87
3.48
7.23
2.3
yoy growth (%)
39.99
-51.88
213.77
30.91
NPM
27.53
20
36.32
9.79
