iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Board Meeting

21.66
(-1.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Surana Telecom CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve transfer of 5 MW Solar Power Plant of the Company by way of slump sale as going concern. 2. Postal Ballot Notice. 3. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman Approved the Notice of the Postal Ballot for seeking consent of members of the company for the following items of special business: Item: To consider selling, leasing or otherwise disposing of the whole or substantially the whole of the undertaking 5MW Solar Power Plant (situated at Munipally, Telangana) of the company by way of Slump Sale or any other suitable manner along with other matter consequential and incidental thereto. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations,2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.01.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 30th September 2024 . FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Results 1st quarter ended 30.06.24 Board outcome for the approval of unaudited financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report and proposed re-appointment of independent director Mrs. Sanjana Jain, DIN 08532420 and Mr. Mayank Lalit Chandra Sanghani DIN-02466567 Reappointment of Mrs. Sanjana (DIN-08532420) and Mr. Mayank Lalit Chandra Sanghani (DIN-02466567) as Non-Executive Independent Director for 2nd Term of 5 years. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 20th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024. Further in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time read with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons the trading window shall remain closed and will re-open after 48 hours of the declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for the the approval of audited stand alone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st march 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and Approve the un-audited standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Board Meeting Outcome - Approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financials results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financials results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

Surana Telecom: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Surana Telecom and Power Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.