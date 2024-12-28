Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve transfer of 5 MW Solar Power Plant of the Company by way of slump sale as going concern. 2. Postal Ballot Notice. 3. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman Approved the Notice of the Postal Ballot for seeking consent of members of the company for the following items of special business: Item: To consider selling, leasing or otherwise disposing of the whole or substantially the whole of the undertaking 5MW Solar Power Plant (situated at Munipally, Telangana) of the company by way of Slump Sale or any other suitable manner along with other matter consequential and incidental thereto. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations,2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 30th September 2024 . FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Results 1st quarter ended 30.06.24 Board outcome for the approval of unaudited financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report and proposed re-appointment of independent director Mrs. Sanjana Jain, DIN 08532420 and Mr. Mayank Lalit Chandra Sanghani DIN-02466567 Reappointment of Mrs. Sanjana (DIN-08532420) and Mr. Mayank Lalit Chandra Sanghani (DIN-02466567) as Non-Executive Independent Director for 2nd Term of 5 years. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

Surana Telecom And Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 20th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024. Further in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time read with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons the trading window shall remain closed and will re-open after 48 hours of the declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for the the approval of audited stand alone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st march 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024