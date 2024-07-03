SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹1,040
Prev. Close₹1,019.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹409.21
Day's High₹1,040
Day's Low₹968.35
52 Week's High₹1,129.1
52 Week's Low₹557.3
Book Value₹43.76
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,671.85
P/E151.9
EPS6.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.45
119.27
113.44
110.07
Net Worth
148.28
138.1
132.27
128.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.58
19.25
14.85
21.24
yoy growth (%)
-24.22
29.6
-30.09
308.13
Raw materials
-0.03
0
-0.12
0.2
As % of sales
0.21
0.01
0.81
0.95
Employee costs
-1.37
-1.77
-1.49
-1.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.52
1.96
14.24
8.25
Depreciation
-3.56
-3.87
-3.85
-3.86
Tax paid
1.81
0.55
1.26
-0.92
Working capital
15.62
19.33
11.27
-7.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.22
29.6
-30.09
308.13
Op profit growth
-208.07
-32.62
-74.11
780.07
EBIT growth
-197.24
-82.86
26.29
-4,462.64
Net profit growth
-168.16
-84.07
116.71
-823.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
969.32
759.12
513.09
370.5
535.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
969.32
759.12
513.09
370.5
535.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.22
16.78
21.12
23.36
29.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B N Kalyani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
A B Kalyani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B B Hattarki
Whole-time Director & CS
B S Mitkari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aarti A Sathe
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shrikrishna K Adivarekar
Independent Director
Jayant Kumodchandra Hemade
Summary
BF Utilities Limited (BFUL is a part of USD 3 billion Kalyani Group. The Company was incorporated on September 15, 2000 in Maharashtra to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. BFUL earlier operated in two business segments - Infrastructure Business and Investment Business. BFUL has undergone business restructuring by way of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Under the said Business Restructuring, the Infrastructure Business remained with BFUL and Investment Business was transferred to BF Investment Limited. The Company is presently engaged in the generation of electricity through wind mills.Bharat Forge had established the Financial Services Division in 1990 to effectively deploy and leverage the financial resources of the company. The division performed extremely well and its assets grew rapidly. The Windmill Division was formed in late 90s to harness the wind energy for captive consumption of Bharat Forge and Other Group Companies. The total capacity of this project stood at 18.33 MW. The Company was born out of a Scheme of Demerger with Bharat Forge Limited (BFL). Scheme of Arrangement was approved by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay on January 17, 2001. Under the said Scheme, the Investments and Wind Mills Division of the BFL were demerged and transferred to the Company, effective from March 1, 2001. As per the Scheme, the Company allotted on June 16, 2001, one fully paid Equity S
