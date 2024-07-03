Summary

BF Utilities Limited (BFUL is a part of USD 3 billion Kalyani Group. The Company was incorporated on September 15, 2000 in Maharashtra to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. BFUL earlier operated in two business segments - Infrastructure Business and Investment Business. BFUL has undergone business restructuring by way of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Under the said Business Restructuring, the Infrastructure Business remained with BFUL and Investment Business was transferred to BF Investment Limited. The Company is presently engaged in the generation of electricity through wind mills.Bharat Forge had established the Financial Services Division in 1990 to effectively deploy and leverage the financial resources of the company. The division performed extremely well and its assets grew rapidly. The Windmill Division was formed in late 90s to harness the wind energy for captive consumption of Bharat Forge and Other Group Companies. The total capacity of this project stood at 18.33 MW. The Company was born out of a Scheme of Demerger with Bharat Forge Limited (BFL). Scheme of Arrangement was approved by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay on January 17, 2001. Under the said Scheme, the Investments and Wind Mills Division of the BFL were demerged and transferred to the Company, effective from March 1, 2001. As per the Scheme, the Company allotted on June 16, 2001, one fully paid Equity S

