BF Utilities Ltd Share Price

975
(-4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,040
  • Day's High1,040
  • 52 Wk High1,129.1
  • Prev. Close1,019.3
  • Day's Low968.35
  • 52 Wk Low 557.3
  • Turnover (lac)409.21
  • P/E151.9
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value43.76
  • EPS6.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,671.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

BF Utilities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

1,040

Prev. Close

1,019.3

Turnover(Lac.)

409.21

Day's High

1,040

Day's Low

968.35

52 Week's High

1,129.1

52 Week's Low

557.3

Book Value

43.76

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,671.85

P/E

151.9

EPS

6.69

Divi. Yield

0

BF Utilities Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Nov, 2024

BF Utilities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

BF Utilities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.73%

Non-Promoter- 1.25%

Institutions: 1.25%

Non-Institutions: 42.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BF Utilities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.83

18.83

18.83

18.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

129.45

119.27

113.44

110.07

Net Worth

148.28

138.1

132.27

128.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.58

19.25

14.85

21.24

yoy growth (%)

-24.22

29.6

-30.09

308.13

Raw materials

-0.03

0

-0.12

0.2

As % of sales

0.21

0.01

0.81

0.95

Employee costs

-1.37

-1.77

-1.49

-1.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.52

1.96

14.24

8.25

Depreciation

-3.56

-3.87

-3.85

-3.86

Tax paid

1.81

0.55

1.26

-0.92

Working capital

15.62

19.33

11.27

-7.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.22

29.6

-30.09

308.13

Op profit growth

-208.07

-32.62

-74.11

780.07

EBIT growth

-197.24

-82.86

26.29

-4,462.64

Net profit growth

-168.16

-84.07

116.71

-823.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

969.32

759.12

513.09

370.5

535.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

969.32

759.12

513.09

370.5

535.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.22

16.78

21.12

23.36

29.41

BF Utilities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BF Utilities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B N Kalyani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

A B Kalyani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B B Hattarki

Whole-time Director & CS

B S Mitkari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aarti A Sathe

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shrikrishna K Adivarekar

Independent Director

Jayant Kumodchandra Hemade

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BF Utilities Ltd

Summary

BF Utilities Limited (BFUL is a part of USD 3 billion Kalyani Group. The Company was incorporated on September 15, 2000 in Maharashtra to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. BFUL earlier operated in two business segments - Infrastructure Business and Investment Business. BFUL has undergone business restructuring by way of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Under the said Business Restructuring, the Infrastructure Business remained with BFUL and Investment Business was transferred to BF Investment Limited. The Company is presently engaged in the generation of electricity through wind mills.Bharat Forge had established the Financial Services Division in 1990 to effectively deploy and leverage the financial resources of the company. The division performed extremely well and its assets grew rapidly. The Windmill Division was formed in late 90s to harness the wind energy for captive consumption of Bharat Forge and Other Group Companies. The total capacity of this project stood at 18.33 MW. The Company was born out of a Scheme of Demerger with Bharat Forge Limited (BFL). Scheme of Arrangement was approved by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay on January 17, 2001. Under the said Scheme, the Investments and Wind Mills Division of the BFL were demerged and transferred to the Company, effective from March 1, 2001. As per the Scheme, the Company allotted on June 16, 2001, one fully paid Equity S
Company FAQs

What is the BF Utilities Ltd share price today?

The BF Utilities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹975 today.

What is the Market Cap of BF Utilities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BF Utilities Ltd is ₹3671.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BF Utilities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BF Utilities Ltd is 151.9 and 23.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BF Utilities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BF Utilities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BF Utilities Ltd is ₹557.3 and ₹1129.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BF Utilities Ltd?

BF Utilities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.84%, 3 Years at 36.62%, 1 Year at 73.38%, 6 Month at 18.25%, 3 Month at 3.07% and 1 Month at 4.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BF Utilities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BF Utilities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.74 %
Institutions - 1.26 %
Public - 42.01 %

