BF Utilities Ltd Board Meeting

868.7
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

BF Utilities CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
BF UTILITIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Pune on Thursday December 26 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and the underlying Code of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated and Connected Persons including their immediate relatives shall be re-opened from Sunday December 29 2024 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for September 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.12.2024)
Board Meeting23 Nov 202419 Nov 2024
BF UTILITIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BF UTILITIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on March 31 2024 Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Results - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2024 Designated Ms. Pragati Suresh Rai as Compliance Officer and relieved Mr. B.S.Mitkari from duties of Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
BF UTILITIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Standalone Unaudited Financial results for Jun 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Update on Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
BF UTILITIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Pune on Thursday May 30 2024 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on March 31 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and the underlying Code of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed till further announcement. Results-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Results- Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
BF UTILITIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on 13-02-2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

BF Utilities: Related News

No Record Found

