BF Utilities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.45
119.27
113.44
110.07
Net Worth
148.28
138.1
132.27
128.9
Minority Interest
Debt
13
18.63
20.92
24.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.45
0.62
0.8
1.36
Total Liabilities
161.73
157.35
153.99
155.19
Fixed Assets
3.15
3.84
4.54
6.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.94
110.84
111.06
110.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.29
2.42
2.4
2.63
Networking Capital
5.96
6.14
5.73
3
Inventories
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.07
Inventory Days
1.75
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.03
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
39.8
39.31
38.87
40.41
Sundry Creditors
-3.05
-2.77
-2.63
-7.44
Creditor Days
186.16
Other Current Liabilities
-30.84
-30.44
-30.58
-30.04
Cash
39.4
34.1
30.26
32.46
Total Assets
161.74
157.34
153.99
155.19
