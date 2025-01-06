iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Utilities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

968.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.52

1.96

14.24

8.25

Depreciation

-3.56

-3.87

-3.85

-3.86

Tax paid

1.81

0.55

1.26

-0.92

Working capital

15.62

19.33

11.27

-7.28

Other operating items

Operating

10.33

17.97

22.92

-3.81

Capital expenditure

0.18

-0.17

0

0.01

Free cash flow

10.52

17.8

22.92

-3.8

Equity raised

223.46

191.24

132.38

117.39

Investing

0.04

-0.64

-1.28

-1.56

Financing

55.1

76.58

108.74

144.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

289.14

284.98

262.76

256.24

