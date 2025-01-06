BF Utilities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.52
1.96
14.24
8.25
Depreciation
-3.56
-3.87
-3.85
-3.86
Tax paid
1.81
0.55
1.26
-0.92
Working capital
15.62
19.33
11.27
-7.28
Other operating items
Operating
10.33
17.97
22.92
-3.81
Capital expenditure
0.18
-0.17
0
0.01
Free cash flow
10.52
17.8
22.92
-3.8
Equity raised
223.46
191.24
132.38
117.39
Investing
0.04
-0.64
-1.28
-1.56
Financing
55.1
76.58
108.74
144.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
289.14
284.98
262.76
256.24
