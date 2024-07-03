BF Utilities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
727.12
520.46
334.68
257.32
335.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
727.12
520.46
334.68
257.32
335.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.61
18.99
12.22
20.63
20.09
Total Income
741.73
539.45
346.9
277.95
355.81
Total Expenditure
300.5
150.93
102.37
109.5
98.51
PBIDT
441.23
388.52
244.53
168.45
257.3
Interest
109.41
132.36
142.76
164.55
160.03
PBDT
331.82
256.16
101.77
3.89
97.27
Depreciation
48.5
43.38
41.69
42.66
39.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.26
10.7
5.79
3.69
5.3
Deferred Tax
47.35
-1.14
-0.43
-2.14
-0.69
Reported Profit After Tax
223.72
203.22
54.73
-40.31
52.9
Minority Interest After NP
113.69
106.81
25.27
-28.56
24.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
110.03
96.4
29.47
-11.75
28.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
110.03
96.4
29.47
-11.75
28.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.21
25.59
7.82
-10.7
14.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
60.68
74.64
73.06
65.46
76.64
PBDTM(%)
45.63
49.21
30.4
1.51
28.97
PATM(%)
30.76
39.04
16.35
-15.66
15.75
