BF Utilities Ltd Key Ratios

846.75
(-2.14%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR BF Utilities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.86

19.13

11.54

-41.9

Op profit growth

9.9

20.01

20.13

-44.08

EBIT growth

20.27

25.28

4.74

-45.46

Net profit growth

59.72

623.17

8.23

-95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

73.81

75.12

74.57

69.24

EBIT margin

66.94

62.26

59.2

63.05

Net profit margin

8.56

6

0.98

1.01

RoCE

18.45

15.81

10.93

9.34

RoNW

-4.78

-2.24

-0.3

-0.33

RoA

0.59

0.38

0.04

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.11

9.57

0

1.7

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.61

-10.23

-14.98

-5.29

Book value per share

-48.28

-58.25

-83.75

-60.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.23

39.87

0

332.55

P/CEPS

-54.11

-37.28

-29.45

-106.78

P/B

-2.78

-4.91

-5.27

-9.35

EV/EBIDTA

6.6

9.41

12.95

18.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-7.95

-12.89

25.33

73.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.69

5.3

5.68

2.31

Inventory days

139.65

156.31

186.55

208.33

Creditor days

-130.07

-89.7

-78.91

-56.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.46

-1.19

-0.89

-0.97

Net debt / equity

-8.74

-6.84

-5.36

-8.13

Net debt / op. profit

4.8

4.98

6.74

8.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.01

-0.03

0.06

0

Employee costs

-11.44

-11.77

-12.24

-11.66

Other costs

-14.72

-13.06

-13.24

-19.09

