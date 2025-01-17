Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.86
19.13
11.54
-41.9
Op profit growth
9.9
20.01
20.13
-44.08
EBIT growth
20.27
25.28
4.74
-45.46
Net profit growth
59.72
623.17
8.23
-95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
73.81
75.12
74.57
69.24
EBIT margin
66.94
62.26
59.2
63.05
Net profit margin
8.56
6
0.98
1.01
RoCE
18.45
15.81
10.93
9.34
RoNW
-4.78
-2.24
-0.3
-0.33
RoA
0.59
0.38
0.04
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.11
9.57
0
1.7
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.61
-10.23
-14.98
-5.29
Book value per share
-48.28
-58.25
-83.75
-60.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.23
39.87
0
332.55
P/CEPS
-54.11
-37.28
-29.45
-106.78
P/B
-2.78
-4.91
-5.27
-9.35
EV/EBIDTA
6.6
9.41
12.95
18.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-7.95
-12.89
25.33
73.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.69
5.3
5.68
2.31
Inventory days
139.65
156.31
186.55
208.33
Creditor days
-130.07
-89.7
-78.91
-56.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.46
-1.19
-0.89
-0.97
Net debt / equity
-8.74
-6.84
-5.36
-8.13
Net debt / op. profit
4.8
4.98
6.74
8.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.01
-0.03
0.06
0
Employee costs
-11.44
-11.77
-12.24
-11.66
Other costs
-14.72
-13.06
-13.24
-19.09
