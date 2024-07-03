BF Utilities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
221.34
197.45
242.2
245.53
218.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
221.34
197.45
242.2
245.53
218.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.47
5.35
4.61
5.14
5.23
Total Income
227.81
202.81
246.81
250.67
223.64
Total Expenditure
53.97
45.54
88.19
96.68
69.16
PBIDT
173.84
157.26
158.62
153.99
154.48
Interest
30.11
31.6
32.48
35.21
36
PBDT
143.73
125.66
126.14
118.78
118.48
Depreciation
18.15
17.87
17.53
17.45
16.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.79
5.55
8.41
4.23
4.1
Deferred Tax
29.78
22.87
20.42
21.06
10.88
Reported Profit After Tax
91.01
79.37
79.79
76.04
87.11
Minority Interest After NP
51.87
42.4
42.46
38.7
44.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
39.13
36.97
37.33
37.34
42.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
39.13
36.97
37.33
37.34
42.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.39
9.82
9.91
9.91
11.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
78.53
79.64
65.49
62.71
70.72
PBDTM(%)
64.93
63.64
52.08
48.37
54.24
PATM(%)
41.11
40.19
32.94
30.96
39.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.