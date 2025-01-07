Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.58
19.25
14.85
21.24
yoy growth (%)
-24.22
29.6
-30.09
308.13
Raw materials
-0.03
0
-0.12
0.2
As % of sales
0.21
0.01
0.81
0.95
Employee costs
-1.37
-1.77
-1.49
-1.38
As % of sales
9.45
9.2
10.03
6.52
Other costs
-15.78
-15.06
-9.65
-6.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
108.22
78.27
65.02
29.26
Operating profit
-2.61
2.41
3.58
13.84
OPM
-17.89
12.54
24.13
65.16
Depreciation
-3.56
-3.87
-3.85
-3.86
Interest expense
-0.56
-1.08
-3.57
-5.85
Other income
3.2
4.51
18.09
4.12
Profit before tax
-3.52
1.96
14.24
8.25
Taxes
1.81
0.55
1.26
-0.92
Tax rate
-51.34
28.12
8.89
-11.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.71
2.51
15.51
7.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0.31
-0.02
Net profit
-1.71
2.51
15.82
7.3
yoy growth (%)
-168.16
-84.07
116.71
-823.3
NPM
-11.77
13.08
106.52
34.36
