BF Utilities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

975
(0.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.58

19.25

14.85

21.24

yoy growth (%)

-24.22

29.6

-30.09

308.13

Raw materials

-0.03

0

-0.12

0.2

As % of sales

0.21

0.01

0.81

0.95

Employee costs

-1.37

-1.77

-1.49

-1.38

As % of sales

9.45

9.2

10.03

6.52

Other costs

-15.78

-15.06

-9.65

-6.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

108.22

78.27

65.02

29.26

Operating profit

-2.61

2.41

3.58

13.84

OPM

-17.89

12.54

24.13

65.16

Depreciation

-3.56

-3.87

-3.85

-3.86

Interest expense

-0.56

-1.08

-3.57

-5.85

Other income

3.2

4.51

18.09

4.12

Profit before tax

-3.52

1.96

14.24

8.25

Taxes

1.81

0.55

1.26

-0.92

Tax rate

-51.34

28.12

8.89

-11.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.71

2.51

15.51

7.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0.31

-0.02

Net profit

-1.71

2.51

15.82

7.3

yoy growth (%)

-168.16

-84.07

116.71

-823.3

NPM

-11.77

13.08

106.52

34.36

