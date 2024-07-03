BF Utilities Ltd Summary

BF Utilities Limited (BFUL is a part of USD 3 billion Kalyani Group. The Company was incorporated on September 15, 2000 in Maharashtra to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. BFUL earlier operated in two business segments - Infrastructure Business and Investment Business. BFUL has undergone business restructuring by way of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Under the said Business Restructuring, the Infrastructure Business remained with BFUL and Investment Business was transferred to BF Investment Limited. The Company is presently engaged in the generation of electricity through wind mills.Bharat Forge had established the Financial Services Division in 1990 to effectively deploy and leverage the financial resources of the company. The division performed extremely well and its assets grew rapidly. The Windmill Division was formed in late 90s to harness the wind energy for captive consumption of Bharat Forge and Other Group Companies. The total capacity of this project stood at 18.33 MW. The Company was born out of a Scheme of Demerger with Bharat Forge Limited (BFL). Scheme of Arrangement was approved by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay on January 17, 2001. Under the said Scheme, the Investments and Wind Mills Division of the BFL were demerged and transferred to the Company, effective from March 1, 2001. As per the Scheme, the Company allotted on June 16, 2001, one fully paid Equity Share of the Company of Rs. 5 to the shareholders of BFL for one fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 10 of BFL on April 16, 2001.BFUL commenced its operations in 7th March, 2001. In 2001, the company installed and commissioned additional 11 machines of 600 KW each for Wind Power Generation taking up the total power generation capacity to 18.33 MW per annum at Thoseghar in Satar District of Maharashtra. The Honble Bombay High Court, vide its Order dated 5th February, 2010, approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Bhalchandra Investment Limited, Forge Investment Limited, Mundhwa Investment Limited, Jalakumbhi Investment and Finance Limited, Jalakamal Investment and Finance Limited, Kalyani Utilities Development Limited ( Amalgamating Companies) and BF Investment Limited and their Respective Shareholders ,which became effective on 26 February, 2010. Through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Infrastructure Undertakings of the Scheme was vested in the Company and the Investment Business Undertaking was transferred to and vested in BF Investment Limited. Consequently, the Amalgamating Companies, being subsidiaries of the Company, ceased to exist.Avichal Resources Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary in 2016. With this, the Company had four subsidiary companies as of March, 2016.The working conditions for wind mill are difficult. Despite such problems, the Company was able to generate 21.43 Million (Net) Units of power. The Company is making all efforts to maximize power generation and reduce costs.