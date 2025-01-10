T o

The Members of BF Utilities Limited, Pune.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1 . Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BF Utilities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as the Standalone Financial Statements)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2 . Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3 . Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matter in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements:

a. Management review of certain litigations by and against the Company does not warrant recognition of any provision in the books of account as at March 31, 2024. The Company shall continue the review in future and if required carry out the necessary accounting adjustments.

b. One of the investors of Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NECE), a step-down subsidiary of the Company has in terms of Shareholders Agreement (SHA) dated December 24, 2010, exercised a default put option of its equity shares held in NECE, on the Company, which the Company has denied as wrongful and has rejected and disputed its invocation. As on the date of approval of these financial statements, the purchase price of such shares of NECE cannot be estimated since the invocation of the put option is under dispute.

c. Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICE) and Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited.

(NECE) which are subsidiaries of the Company, have not yet submitted the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 to the Company. The Company will publish the consolidated financial statements, once the audited financial statements of the above subsidiaries are made available to the Company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

4 . Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the financial year ended March 31 2024. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

5 . Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Directors Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Upon reading of the other information made available to us, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

6 . Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act read with companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7 . Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

3 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

3 Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with the reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

3 Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

3 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8 . Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1," a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of account of the Company, we report that, the managerial remuneration has been paid and provided in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 and Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 24 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included appropriate test checks, we report that the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we did not come across any instance of tampering of the audit trail feature during the course of our audit.

As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For G. D. Apte & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 100515W Anagha M. Nanivadekar Partner Place: Pune Membership Number: 121 007 Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24121007BKCKSF5267

ANNEXURE "1" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure 1 referred to in Paragraph 8 (1) under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 of BF Utilities Limited

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment .

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any intangible assets as at March 31, 2024 and as such reporting under clause i(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has carried out physical verification of significant items of its property, plant and equipment during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. During the year the Company has carried out physical verification of land aggregating to 64.75 hectares located at Bhoposhi, Pawangoan, District Satara out of the total land of 106.81 hectares and the discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material. According to information given to us the physical verification of remaining land parcels will be carried out by the Company in FY 2024-25. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of registered documents provided to us, we report that, the title deeds comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, subject to dispute of title in respect of land admeasuring 64.75 hectares situated at Bhoposhi, District Satara which is under litigation.

(d) Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations given to us we report that, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company has carried out physical verification of inventories in the nature of spare parts during the year and no materials discrepancies in excess of 10% or more were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable.

(b) Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions at any point of time during the year. As such, reporting under paragraph 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations provided to us, during the year the Company has not made any investments in or has not provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. As such, reporting under paragraph 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 185 of the Act. The provision of section 186 of the Act, except sub-section 1 are not applicable to the Company being Company providing infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI to the Act. We further report that the provision of sub-section 1 of section 186 are complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under apply. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. The maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. a. The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, employee state insurance, duty of customs, goods and services taxes, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with appropriate authorities. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of account and the records of the Company, we report that there were no undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that there are no dues in respect of provident fund, income tax, employees state insurance, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services Tax, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that no income has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and as such there are no such transactions, which are not recorded in the books of account.

ix. a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of unsecured, interest free inter corporate loans repayable on demand. The Company has not taken any loans from banks or financial institutions.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that the Company has not been declared to be a wilful defaulter by any lender.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records, the Company has not availed term loans during the year. As such, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) shall not be applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations provided to us we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. As such reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. During the year, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). As such, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. As such reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

xi. a. Based on the procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, we report that, no whistle- blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company within the meaning of Section 406 of the Act. As such, reporting under clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) is not applicable.

xiii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given to us, we report that the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements.

xiv. a. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The internal audit reports of the Company have been considered by us during the course of the audit.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions of the nature as described in Section 192 of the Act.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under the section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provision of clause xvi (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c. The Company would not be classified as a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, the group has two Core Investment Companies as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

xvii. On the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company and overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements, we report that the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 and in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3 (xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us, we report that the Company is not required to incur expenditure on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under section 135 of the Act, since the Company does not satisfy any criteria of applicability of CSR provision as specified under Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "2" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure-2 referred to in paragraph 8(2)(f) under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report on even date on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of BF Utilities Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of BF Utilities Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial statements, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.