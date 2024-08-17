Summary

Lanco Infratech Limited (LIL), a construction and infrastructure development company was incorporated in 26th March of the year 1993 as Lanco Constructions Limited at Andhra Pradesh. The company engaging in construction development sector including the execution of various civil contract works and also had involvement in power sector through its group entities. The Divisions of the company are Roads, Airports and Seaports. The Company was allotted the Kondapalli Project in the year 1996. After a year, in 1997, Lanco signed the Power Purchase Agreement and received the NEDCAP approval for setting up the Clarion Power Plant. During the year 1998, the company had sets up the casting unit of Lanco Kalahasti Castings Limited. LIL had Commissioned the 368.144 MW plant of Lanco Kondapalli in the year 2000 and received the NEDCAP approval for set up 6 MW biomass based plant for Rithwik. As at 24th November 2000 the Company name was changed to Lanco Infratech Limited. LIL had converted its LKPPL as a natural gas run plant in the year 2001. During the year 2002, the company had commissioned the Chitradurga Power Plant, executed the PPA between Rithwik and APCC in relation to the Rithwik Power Plant and also in the same year started the Rithwik Power Plant. In the identical year of 2002, the companys Lanco Kondapalli received the Leadership and Excellence Award under Safety, Health and Environment from CII for water conservation and reduction in effluent discharge. In the year 2004, the

