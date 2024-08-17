iifl-logo-icon 1
Lanco Infratech Ltd Share Price

0.3
(-14.29%)
Sep 12, 2018|03:54:46 PM

Lanco Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

0.35

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

69.91

Day's High

0.4

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.13

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lanco Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lanco Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lanco Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:42 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.51%

Non-Promoter- 3.31%

Institutions: 3.31%

Non-Institutions: 38.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lanco Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

330.26

595.23

245.09

239.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

707.4

1,309.33

1,785.21

2,434.65

Net Worth

1,037.66

1,904.56

2,030.3

2,673.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,634.9

2,671.34

1,395.52

2,236.4

yoy growth (%)

-38.79

91.42

-37.59

-52.82

Raw materials

-716.66

-1,534.6

-768.32

151.47

As % of sales

43.83

57.44

55.05

6.77

Employee costs

-186.49

-205.28

-181.51

-185.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-889.52

-537.15

-817.38

-959.09

Depreciation

-87.78

-110.5

-121.28

-117.24

Tax paid

0

-0.09

45.4

0

Working capital

-1,091.64

1,878.2

-2,697.02

-2,679.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.79

91.42

-37.59

-52.82

Op profit growth

-75.53

-832.92

-81.39

-148.3

EBIT growth

-64.43

-977.25

-86.39

-154.27

Net profit growth

96.52

-32.66

-29.97

-7,296.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

7,343.69

8,098.47

9,315.12

10,364.4

15,071.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,343.69

8,098.47

9,315.12

10,364.4

15,071.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

56.79

65.62

75.9

Other Income

166.38

516.29

243.43

152.77

143.89

Lanco Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lanco Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

L Madhusudhan Rao

Vice Chairman

G Bhaskara Rao

Vice Chairman

L Sridhar

Managing Director & CEO

G Venkatesh Babu

Independent Director

Gurbir Singh Sandhu

Independent Director

Vijoy Kumar

Company Secretary

S Srinivasa Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lanco Infratech Ltd

Summary

Lanco Infratech Limited (LIL), a construction and infrastructure development company was incorporated in 26th March of the year 1993 as Lanco Constructions Limited at Andhra Pradesh. The company engaging in construction development sector including the execution of various civil contract works and also had involvement in power sector through its group entities. The Divisions of the company are Roads, Airports and Seaports. The Company was allotted the Kondapalli Project in the year 1996. After a year, in 1997, Lanco signed the Power Purchase Agreement and received the NEDCAP approval for setting up the Clarion Power Plant. During the year 1998, the company had sets up the casting unit of Lanco Kalahasti Castings Limited. LIL had Commissioned the 368.144 MW plant of Lanco Kondapalli in the year 2000 and received the NEDCAP approval for set up 6 MW biomass based plant for Rithwik. As at 24th November 2000 the Company name was changed to Lanco Infratech Limited. LIL had converted its LKPPL as a natural gas run plant in the year 2001. During the year 2002, the company had commissioned the Chitradurga Power Plant, executed the PPA between Rithwik and APCC in relation to the Rithwik Power Plant and also in the same year started the Rithwik Power Plant. In the identical year of 2002, the companys Lanco Kondapalli received the Leadership and Excellence Award under Safety, Health and Environment from CII for water conservation and reduction in effluent discharge. In the year 2004, the
QUICKLINKS FOR Lanco Infratech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

