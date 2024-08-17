SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹0.35
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.91
Day's High₹0.4
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
330.26
595.23
245.09
239.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
707.4
1,309.33
1,785.21
2,434.65
Net Worth
1,037.66
1,904.56
2,030.3
2,673.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,634.9
2,671.34
1,395.52
2,236.4
yoy growth (%)
-38.79
91.42
-37.59
-52.82
Raw materials
-716.66
-1,534.6
-768.32
151.47
As % of sales
43.83
57.44
55.05
6.77
Employee costs
-186.49
-205.28
-181.51
-185.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-889.52
-537.15
-817.38
-959.09
Depreciation
-87.78
-110.5
-121.28
-117.24
Tax paid
0
-0.09
45.4
0
Working capital
-1,091.64
1,878.2
-2,697.02
-2,679.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.79
91.42
-37.59
-52.82
Op profit growth
-75.53
-832.92
-81.39
-148.3
EBIT growth
-64.43
-977.25
-86.39
-154.27
Net profit growth
96.52
-32.66
-29.97
-7,296.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
7,343.69
8,098.47
9,315.12
10,364.4
15,071.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,343.69
8,098.47
9,315.12
10,364.4
15,071.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
56.79
65.62
75.9
Other Income
166.38
516.29
243.43
152.77
143.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
L Madhusudhan Rao
Vice Chairman
G Bhaskara Rao
Vice Chairman
L Sridhar
Managing Director & CEO
G Venkatesh Babu
Independent Director
Gurbir Singh Sandhu
Independent Director
Vijoy Kumar
Company Secretary
S Srinivasa Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Lanco Infratech Limited (LIL), a construction and infrastructure development company was incorporated in 26th March of the year 1993 as Lanco Constructions Limited at Andhra Pradesh. The company engaging in construction development sector including the execution of various civil contract works and also had involvement in power sector through its group entities. The Divisions of the company are Roads, Airports and Seaports. The Company was allotted the Kondapalli Project in the year 1996. After a year, in 1997, Lanco signed the Power Purchase Agreement and received the NEDCAP approval for setting up the Clarion Power Plant. During the year 1998, the company had sets up the casting unit of Lanco Kalahasti Castings Limited. LIL had Commissioned the 368.144 MW plant of Lanco Kondapalli in the year 2000 and received the NEDCAP approval for set up 6 MW biomass based plant for Rithwik. As at 24th November 2000 the Company name was changed to Lanco Infratech Limited. LIL had converted its LKPPL as a natural gas run plant in the year 2001. During the year 2002, the company had commissioned the Chitradurga Power Plant, executed the PPA between Rithwik and APCC in relation to the Rithwik Power Plant and also in the same year started the Rithwik Power Plant. In the identical year of 2002, the companys Lanco Kondapalli received the Leadership and Excellence Award under Safety, Health and Environment from CII for water conservation and reduction in effluent discharge. In the year 2004, the
