|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.32
-13.58
-10.14
-24.08
Op profit growth
-43.51
51.2
12.62
-39.94
EBIT growth
-64.18
175.4
43.81
-67.26
Net profit growth
661.47
-86.78
-10.42
111.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.69
31.62
18.07
14.42
EBIT margin
9.65
24.45
7.67
4.79
Net profit margin
-27.9
-3.32
-21.73
-21.8
RoCE
1.51
4.5
1.76
1.25
RoNW
48.68
28.14
-100.85
-22.16
RoA
-1.09
-0.15
-1.25
-1.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.94
-3.96
-12.85
-14.4
Book value per share
-6.28
-0.11
-1.82
6.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.37
-1.25
-0.42
-0.49
P/B
-0.53
-44.84
-2.97
1.17
EV/EBIDTA
29.45
15.94
21.67
22.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.3
-18.52
-4.99
-5.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
138.14
143.5
142.41
150.77
Inventory days
115.01
127.14
125.43
108.81
Creditor days
-256.89
-263.33
-195.11
-179.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.23
-0.74
-0.23
-0.18
Net debt / equity
-22.37
-1,425.63
-85.72
24.78
Net debt / op. profit
32.07
16.88
22.65
24.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.26
-50.73
-56.51
1.44
Employee costs
-4.56
-4.35
-3.74
-3.69
Other costs
-17.47
-13.28
-21.65
-83.33
