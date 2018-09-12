iifl-logo-icon 1
Lanco Infratech Ltd Key Ratios

0.3
(-14.29%)
Sep 12, 2018|03:54:46 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.32

-13.58

-10.14

-24.08

Op profit growth

-43.51

51.2

12.62

-39.94

EBIT growth

-64.18

175.4

43.81

-67.26

Net profit growth

661.47

-86.78

-10.42

111.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.69

31.62

18.07

14.42

EBIT margin

9.65

24.45

7.67

4.79

Net profit margin

-27.9

-3.32

-21.73

-21.8

RoCE

1.51

4.5

1.76

1.25

RoNW

48.68

28.14

-100.85

-22.16

RoA

-1.09

-0.15

-1.25

-1.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.94

-3.96

-12.85

-14.4

Book value per share

-6.28

-0.11

-1.82

6.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.37

-1.25

-0.42

-0.49

P/B

-0.53

-44.84

-2.97

1.17

EV/EBIDTA

29.45

15.94

21.67

22.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.3

-18.52

-4.99

-5.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

138.14

143.5

142.41

150.77

Inventory days

115.01

127.14

125.43

108.81

Creditor days

-256.89

-263.33

-195.11

-179.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.23

-0.74

-0.23

-0.18

Net debt / equity

-22.37

-1,425.63

-85.72

24.78

Net debt / op. profit

32.07

16.88

22.65

24.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.26

-50.73

-56.51

1.44

Employee costs

-4.56

-4.35

-3.74

-3.69

Other costs

-17.47

-13.28

-21.65

-83.33

