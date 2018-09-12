Lanco Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
330.26
595.23
245.09
239.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
707.4
1,309.33
1,785.21
2,434.65
Net Worth
1,037.66
1,904.56
2,030.3
2,673.89
Minority Interest
Debt
7,336.55
7,572.8
6,798.94
5,695.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.01
75.01
75.01
75.01
Total Liabilities
8,398.22
9,552.37
8,904.25
8,444.39
Fixed Assets
312.52
770.9
900.68
1,037.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
10,145.68
9,980.51
10,962.05
8,295.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.76
92.76
92.76
92.76
Networking Capital
-2,154.62
-1,357.18
-3,380.89
-1,103.62
Inventories
1,448.81
1,403.23
1,426.64
1,422.44
Inventory Days
323.45
191.73
373.13
232.15
Sundry Debtors
1,571.57
2,135.32
1,445.53
1,700.87
Debtor Days
350.86
291.76
378.08
277.59
Other Current Assets
4,518.75
4,465.54
5,408.22
6,585.26
Sundry Creditors
-2,432.67
-2,634
-2,007.28
-2,321.13
Creditor Days
543.1
359.89
525
378.82
Other Current Liabilities
-7,261.08
-6,727.27
-9,654
-8,491.06
Cash
52.88
65.38
329.65
122.63
Total Assets
8,398.22
9,552.37
8,904.25
8,444.39
