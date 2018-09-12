Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
326.15
|16.9
|3,15,723.45
|4,648.87
|2.38
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
302.6
|18.18
|2,76,832.47
|3,711.16
|3.78
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
551.3
|24.51
|2,17,049.24
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,078.2
|0
|1,69,443.95
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
373.6
|37.8
|1,17,892.05
|1,008.61
|0.54
|4,889.44
|53.08
