Lanco Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(-14.29%)
Sep 12, 2018|03:54:46 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,634.9

2,671.34

1,395.52

2,236.4

yoy growth (%)

-38.79

91.42

-37.59

-52.82

Raw materials

-716.66

-1,534.6

-768.32

151.47

As % of sales

43.83

57.44

55.05

6.77

Employee costs

-186.49

-205.28

-181.51

-185.6

As % of sales

11.4

7.68

13

8.29

Other costs

-625.99

-499.18

-504.67

-2,519.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.28

18.68

36.16

112.65

Operating profit

105.76

432.28

-58.98

-317.09

OPM

6.46

16.18

-4.22

-14.17

Depreciation

-87.78

-110.5

-121.28

-117.24

Interest expense

-1,030.13

-932.53

-772.31

-627.73

Other income

122.63

73.6

135.19

102.97

Profit before tax

-889.52

-537.15

-817.38

-959.09

Taxes

0

-0.09

45.4

0

Tax rate

0

0.01

-5.55

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-889.52

-537.24

-771.98

-959.09

Exceptional items

0

84.62

99.75

-0.9

Net profit

-889.52

-452.62

-672.23

-959.99

yoy growth (%)

96.52

-32.66

-29.97

-7,296.32

NPM

-54.4

-16.94

-48.17

-42.92

