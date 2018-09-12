Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,634.9
2,671.34
1,395.52
2,236.4
yoy growth (%)
-38.79
91.42
-37.59
-52.82
Raw materials
-716.66
-1,534.6
-768.32
151.47
As % of sales
43.83
57.44
55.05
6.77
Employee costs
-186.49
-205.28
-181.51
-185.6
As % of sales
11.4
7.68
13
8.29
Other costs
-625.99
-499.18
-504.67
-2,519.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.28
18.68
36.16
112.65
Operating profit
105.76
432.28
-58.98
-317.09
OPM
6.46
16.18
-4.22
-14.17
Depreciation
-87.78
-110.5
-121.28
-117.24
Interest expense
-1,030.13
-932.53
-772.31
-627.73
Other income
122.63
73.6
135.19
102.97
Profit before tax
-889.52
-537.15
-817.38
-959.09
Taxes
0
-0.09
45.4
0
Tax rate
0
0.01
-5.55
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-889.52
-537.24
-771.98
-959.09
Exceptional items
0
84.62
99.75
-0.9
Net profit
-889.52
-452.62
-672.23
-959.99
yoy growth (%)
96.52
-32.66
-29.97
-7,296.32
NPM
-54.4
-16.94
-48.17
-42.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.