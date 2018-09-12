iifl-logo-icon 1
Lanco Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Sep 12, 2018|03:54:46 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-889.52

-537.15

-817.38

-959.09

Depreciation

-87.78

-110.5

-121.28

-117.24

Tax paid

0

-0.09

45.4

0

Working capital

-1,091.64

1,878.2

-2,697.02

-2,679.92

Other operating items

Operating

-2,068.94

1,230.46

-3,590.28

-3,756.25

Capital expenditure

-427.27

-607.03

-24.25

-28.73

Free cash flow

-2,496.21

623.43

-3,614.53

-3,784.98

Equity raised

3,284.18

3,897.3

4,897.94

6,787.64

Investing

165.17

-981.53

2,666.44

998.27

Financing

-299.39

1,809.1

2,940.37

3,694.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

653.75

5,348.29

6,890.22

7,695.39

