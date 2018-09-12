Lanco Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-889.52
-537.15
-817.38
-959.09
Depreciation
-87.78
-110.5
-121.28
-117.24
Tax paid
0
-0.09
45.4
0
Working capital
-1,091.64
1,878.2
-2,697.02
-2,679.92
Other operating items
Operating
-2,068.94
1,230.46
-3,590.28
-3,756.25
Capital expenditure
-427.27
-607.03
-24.25
-28.73
Free cash flow
-2,496.21
623.43
-3,614.53
-3,784.98
Equity raised
3,284.18
3,897.3
4,897.94
6,787.64
Investing
165.17
-981.53
2,666.44
998.27
Financing
-299.39
1,809.1
2,940.37
3,694.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
653.75
5,348.29
6,890.22
7,695.39
