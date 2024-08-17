iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lanco Infratech Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.3
(-14.29%)
Sep 12, 2018|03:54:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015

Gross Sales

3,622.48

3,721.21

3,878.58

4,219.89

4,377.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,622.48

3,721.21

3,878.58

4,219.89

4,377.1

Other Operating Income

-23.6

23.6

-51.51

51.51

28.62

Other Income

-67.82

234.2

260.63

255.66

96.11

Total Income

3,531.06

3,979.01

4,087.7

4,527.06

4,501.83

Total Expenditure

3,104.49

2,797.11

2,599.52

2,937.69

3,812.96

PBIDT

426.57

1,181.9

1,488.18

1,589.37

688.87

Interest

1,561.41

1,433.9

1,357.05

1,300.95

1,559.26

PBDT

-1,134.84

-252

131.13

288.42

-870.39

Depreciation

461.25

442.63

455.66

361.88

542.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-6.26

-23.64

-169.45

43.88

-153.49

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1,589.83

-670.99

-155.08

-117.34

-1,259.19

Minority Interest After NP

83.84

-83.84

-5.3

5.3

-28.7

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,552.78

-707.19

-73.99

-199.21

-1,202.91

Extra-ordinary Items

-4.52

0

163.18

72.8

29.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,548.26

-707.19

-237.17

-272.01

-1,232.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-2.62

0

-0.82

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

330.26

273.78

273.78

273.78

245.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

80,97,30,551

78,65,99,882

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

29.45

31.95

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,56,76,53,059

1,56,76,53,059

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

80.82

93.55

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

57.02

63.66

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

37,19,43,045

10,81,26,618

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

19.18

6.45

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

13.53

4.39

PBIDTM(%)

11.77

31.76

38.36

37.66

15.73

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-43.88

-18.03

-3.99

-2.78

-28.76

Lanco Infratech Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lanco Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.