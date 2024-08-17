Lanco Infratech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
3,622.48
3,721.21
3,878.58
4,219.89
4,377.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,622.48
3,721.21
3,878.58
4,219.89
4,377.1
Other Operating Income
-23.6
23.6
-51.51
51.51
28.62
Other Income
-67.82
234.2
260.63
255.66
96.11
Total Income
3,531.06
3,979.01
4,087.7
4,527.06
4,501.83
Total Expenditure
3,104.49
2,797.11
2,599.52
2,937.69
3,812.96
PBIDT
426.57
1,181.9
1,488.18
1,589.37
688.87
Interest
1,561.41
1,433.9
1,357.05
1,300.95
1,559.26
PBDT
-1,134.84
-252
131.13
288.42
-870.39
Depreciation
461.25
442.63
455.66
361.88
542.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-6.26
-23.64
-169.45
43.88
-153.49
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,589.83
-670.99
-155.08
-117.34
-1,259.19
Minority Interest After NP
83.84
-83.84
-5.3
5.3
-28.7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,552.78
-707.19
-73.99
-199.21
-1,202.91
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.52
0
163.18
72.8
29.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,548.26
-707.19
-237.17
-272.01
-1,232.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-2.62
0
-0.82
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
330.26
273.78
273.78
273.78
245.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
80,97,30,551
78,65,99,882
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
29.45
31.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,56,76,53,059
1,56,76,53,059
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
80.82
93.55
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
57.02
63.66
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
37,19,43,045
10,81,26,618
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
19.18
6.45
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
13.53
4.39
PBIDTM(%)
11.77
31.76
38.36
37.66
15.73
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-43.88
-18.03
-3.99
-2.78
-28.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.