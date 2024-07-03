Summary

Orient Green Power Company Ltd was incorporated on December 6, 2006 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is a leading Indian independent renewable energy-based power generation company focused on developing, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy power plants. The Company is largest independent operator and developer of renewable energy power plants in India based on aggregate installed capacity. The Company grew business by acquiring operating and development renewable energy assets from third parties and by developing greenfield projects. They are having a diverse customer base with a mixture of off-take arrangements. Their customers include SEBs, distribution companies, private commercial and industrial consumers and a power trading company. The company is also one of the top two independent operators and developers of wind farms in India based on aggregate installed capacity. The wind energy business focuses on the development and operation of wind farms in India, Europe and South Asia. They are currently operating wind farms are located in the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The company sells power from certain of their wind energy projects to private power consumers seeking to supplement state power supplies for captive purposes pursuant to short-term PPAs in states where such sales are permitted, such as Tamil Nadu. They also sell some of the power from their Indian wind energy projects to SEBs pursuant to long-term PPAs which are gene

