SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹16.9
Prev. Close₹16.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹740.53
Day's High₹16.94
Day's Low₹16.03
52 Week's High₹31.88
52 Week's Low₹16.57
Book Value₹10.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,893.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
980.72
750.72
750.72
750.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.1
-13.57
-16.52
5.18
Net Worth
959.62
737.15
734.2
755.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.78
31.47
74.17
0
yoy growth (%)
-5.37
-57.57
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.01
-3.48
-3.5
-6.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-19.78
-7.44
40.95
-34.55
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.51
-0.83
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.13
-43.11
111
12.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.37
-57.57
0
0
Op profit growth
1.85
-117.71
-276.09
4.77
EBIT growth
93.08
-105.31
528.91
-248.98
Net profit growth
172.64
-127.16
-122.29
17.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
259.52
258.31
310.63
254.75
323.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
259.52
258.31
310.63
254.75
323.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
2
0
Other Income
26
55.24
32.91
14.39
64.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
T Shivaraman
Independent Director
R Ganapathi
Non Executive Director
P Krishnakumar
Independent Director
Chandra Ramesh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Krithika
Chairman & Independent Directo
K S Sripathi
Independent Director
Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Orient Green Power Company Ltd
Summary
Orient Green Power Company Ltd was incorporated on December 6, 2006 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is a leading Indian independent renewable energy-based power generation company focused on developing, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy power plants. The Company is largest independent operator and developer of renewable energy power plants in India based on aggregate installed capacity. The Company grew business by acquiring operating and development renewable energy assets from third parties and by developing greenfield projects. They are having a diverse customer base with a mixture of off-take arrangements. Their customers include SEBs, distribution companies, private commercial and industrial consumers and a power trading company. The company is also one of the top two independent operators and developers of wind farms in India based on aggregate installed capacity. The wind energy business focuses on the development and operation of wind farms in India, Europe and South Asia. They are currently operating wind farms are located in the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The company sells power from certain of their wind energy projects to private power consumers seeking to supplement state power supplies for captive purposes pursuant to short-term PPAs in states where such sales are permitted, such as Tamil Nadu. They also sell some of the power from their Indian wind energy projects to SEBs pursuant to long-term PPAs which are gene
The Orient Green Power Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd is ₹1893.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Green Power Company Ltd is 0 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Green Power Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Green Power Company Ltd is ₹16.57 and ₹31.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Green Power Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.24%, 3 Years at -0.85%, 1 Year at -17.92%, 6 Month at -14.56%, 3 Month at -17.24% and 1 Month at -5.38%.
