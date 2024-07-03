iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Green Power Company Ltd Share Price

16.14
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open16.9
  • Day's High16.94
  • 52 Wk High31.88
  • Prev. Close16.9
  • Day's Low16.03
  • 52 Wk Low 16.57
  • Turnover (lac)740.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,893.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Orient Green Power Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

16.9

Prev. Close

16.9

Turnover(Lac.)

740.53

Day's High

16.94

Day's Low

16.03

52 Week's High

31.88

52 Week's Low

16.57

Book Value

10.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,893.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Orient Green Power Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Orient Green Power Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orient Green Power Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.89%

Non-Promoter- 2.23%

Institutions: 2.22%

Non-Institutions: 70.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orient Green Power Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

980.72

750.72

750.72

750.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.1

-13.57

-16.52

5.18

Net Worth

959.62

737.15

734.2

755.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.78

31.47

74.17

0

yoy growth (%)

-5.37

-57.57

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.01

-3.48

-3.5

-6.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-19.78

-7.44

40.95

-34.55

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.51

-0.83

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.13

-43.11

111

12.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.37

-57.57

0

0

Op profit growth

1.85

-117.71

-276.09

4.77

EBIT growth

93.08

-105.31

528.91

-248.98

Net profit growth

172.64

-127.16

-122.29

17.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

259.52

258.31

310.63

254.75

323.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

259.52

258.31

310.63

254.75

323.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

2

0

Other Income

26

55.24

32.91

14.39

64.81

Orient Green Power Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orient Green Power Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

T Shivaraman

Independent Director

R Ganapathi

Non Executive Director

P Krishnakumar

Independent Director

Chandra Ramesh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Krithika

Chairman & Independent Directo

K S Sripathi

Independent Director

Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Green Power Company Ltd

Summary

Orient Green Power Company Ltd was incorporated on December 6, 2006 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is a leading Indian independent renewable energy-based power generation company focused on developing, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy power plants. The Company is largest independent operator and developer of renewable energy power plants in India based on aggregate installed capacity. The Company grew business by acquiring operating and development renewable energy assets from third parties and by developing greenfield projects. They are having a diverse customer base with a mixture of off-take arrangements. Their customers include SEBs, distribution companies, private commercial and industrial consumers and a power trading company. The company is also one of the top two independent operators and developers of wind farms in India based on aggregate installed capacity. The wind energy business focuses on the development and operation of wind farms in India, Europe and South Asia. They are currently operating wind farms are located in the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The company sells power from certain of their wind energy projects to private power consumers seeking to supplement state power supplies for captive purposes pursuant to short-term PPAs in states where such sales are permitted, such as Tamil Nadu. They also sell some of the power from their Indian wind energy projects to SEBs pursuant to long-term PPAs which are gene
Company FAQs

What is the Orient Green Power Company Ltd share price today?

The Orient Green Power Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd is ₹1893.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Green Power Company Ltd is 0 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Green Power Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Green Power Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Green Power Company Ltd is ₹16.57 and ₹31.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Green Power Company Ltd?

Orient Green Power Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.24%, 3 Years at -0.85%, 1 Year at -17.92%, 6 Month at -14.56%, 3 Month at -17.24% and 1 Month at -5.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Green Power Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Green Power Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.89 %
Institutions - 1.97 %
Public - 71.14 %

