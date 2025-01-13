Orient Green Power Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
980.72
750.72
750.72
750.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.1
-13.57
-16.52
5.18
Net Worth
959.62
737.15
734.2
755.9
Minority Interest
Debt
82.43
283.75
289.64
283.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,042.05
1,020.9
1,023.84
1,039.15
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
669.16
667.72
667.72
667.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
352.37
352.36
355.82
371
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.03
1.41
2.43
7.88
Debtor Days
29.78
91.39
Other Current Assets
350.95
354.57
359.6
373.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.54
-1.65
-1.9
-4.04
Creditor Days
23.28
46.85
Other Current Liabilities
-4.07
-1.97
-4.31
-6.04
Cash
20.51
0.8
0.27
0.37
Total Assets
1,042.05
1,020.9
1,023.84
1,039.15
