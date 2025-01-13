iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Green Power Company Ltd Balance Sheet

15.2
(-2.19%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:44:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Green Power Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

980.72

750.72

750.72

750.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.1

-13.57

-16.52

5.18

Net Worth

959.62

737.15

734.2

755.9

Minority Interest

Debt

82.43

283.75

289.64

283.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,042.05

1,020.9

1,023.84

1,039.15

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

669.16

667.72

667.72

667.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

352.37

352.36

355.82

371

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

7.03

1.41

2.43

7.88

Debtor Days

29.78

91.39

Other Current Assets

350.95

354.57

359.6

373.2

Sundry Creditors

-1.54

-1.65

-1.9

-4.04

Creditor Days

23.28

46.85

Other Current Liabilities

-4.07

-1.97

-4.31

-6.04

Cash

20.51

0.8

0.27

0.37

Total Assets

1,042.05

1,020.9

1,023.84

1,039.15

Orient Green : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Green Power Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.