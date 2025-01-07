iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Green Power Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.28
(0.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.78

31.47

74.17

0

yoy growth (%)

-5.37

-57.57

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.01

-3.48

-3.5

-6.76

As % of sales

10.1

11.05

4.72

0

Other costs

-33.36

-34.46

-34.14

-13.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

112.02

109.5

46.02

0

Operating profit

-6.59

-6.47

36.52

-20.74

OPM

-22.12

-20.55

49.24

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.51

-0.83

-0.02

Interest expense

-15.03

-4.98

-5.36

-41.91

Other income

1.87

4.52

10.63

28.13

Profit before tax

-19.78

-7.44

40.95

-34.55

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

-1.95

-0.53

-11.62

-97.02

Adj. profit

-21.73

-7.97

29.33

-131.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.73

-7.97

29.33

-131.57

yoy growth (%)

172.64

-127.16

-122.29

17.09

NPM

-72.96

-25.32

39.54

0

