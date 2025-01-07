Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.78
31.47
74.17
0
yoy growth (%)
-5.37
-57.57
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.01
-3.48
-3.5
-6.76
As % of sales
10.1
11.05
4.72
0
Other costs
-33.36
-34.46
-34.14
-13.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
112.02
109.5
46.02
0
Operating profit
-6.59
-6.47
36.52
-20.74
OPM
-22.12
-20.55
49.24
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.51
-0.83
-0.02
Interest expense
-15.03
-4.98
-5.36
-41.91
Other income
1.87
4.52
10.63
28.13
Profit before tax
-19.78
-7.44
40.95
-34.55
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
-1.95
-0.53
-11.62
-97.02
Adj. profit
-21.73
-7.97
29.33
-131.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.73
-7.97
29.33
-131.57
yoy growth (%)
172.64
-127.16
-122.29
17.09
NPM
-72.96
-25.32
39.54
0
