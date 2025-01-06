Orient Green Power Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-19.78
-7.44
40.95
-34.55
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.51
-0.83
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.13
-43.11
111
12.36
Other operating items
Operating
-26.94
-51.06
151.12
-22.21
Capital expenditure
0
-2.36
1.47
-173.47
Free cash flow
-26.94
-53.42
152.59
-195.68
Equity raised
10.39
26.25
-24.86
254.21
Investing
0
0
-38.58
-70.85
Financing
510.05
453.23
511.75
-114.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
493.5
426.06
600.88
-126.96
