iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Green Power Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.14
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Green Power Company Ltd

Orient Green FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-19.78

-7.44

40.95

-34.55

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.51

-0.83

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.13

-43.11

111

12.36

Other operating items

Operating

-26.94

-51.06

151.12

-22.21

Capital expenditure

0

-2.36

1.47

-173.47

Free cash flow

-26.94

-53.42

152.59

-195.68

Equity raised

10.39

26.25

-24.86

254.21

Investing

0

0

-38.58

-70.85

Financing

510.05

453.23

511.75

-114.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

493.5

426.06

600.88

-126.96

Orient Green : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Green Power Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.