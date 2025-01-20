Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.98
-30.41
3.35
-6.02
Op profit growth
36.46
-37.46
1.64
-5.81
EBIT growth
76.99
-58.52
8.13
23.17
Net profit growth
-160.78
-349.36
-131.56
-22.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
72.06
63.89
71.09
72.29
EBIT margin
45.01
30.77
51.62
49.35
Net profit margin
11.26
-22.41
6.25
-20.48
RoCE
8
4.35
9.56
7.48
RoNW
1.84
-2.97
1.1
-3.24
RoA
0.5
-0.79
0.28
-0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.48
-0.76
0.26
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.71
-1.97
-0.91
-2.62
Book value per share
6.51
6.07
6.82
7.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.7
-2.34
4.76
0
P/CEPS
-14.58
-0.89
-1.36
-2.93
P/B
1.59
0.29
0.18
1.08
EV/EBIDTA
9.38
8.63
5.15
7.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
5.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
157.84
149.46
100.61
108.96
Inventory days
2.07
2.72
2.29
9.19
Creditor days
-83.61
-95.69
-107.46
-199.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.14
-0.57
-1.24
-0.83
Net debt / equity
2.5
2.87
2.62
2.95
Net debt / op. profit
5.47
7.99
5.12
6.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.59
-4.63
-3.42
-3.78
Other costs
-24.33
-31.47
-25.47
-23.91
