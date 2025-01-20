iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Green Power Company Ltd Key Ratios

16.64
(1.22%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:49:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Green Power Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.98

-30.41

3.35

-6.02

Op profit growth

36.46

-37.46

1.64

-5.81

EBIT growth

76.99

-58.52

8.13

23.17

Net profit growth

-160.78

-349.36

-131.56

-22.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

72.06

63.89

71.09

72.29

EBIT margin

45.01

30.77

51.62

49.35

Net profit margin

11.26

-22.41

6.25

-20.48

RoCE

8

4.35

9.56

7.48

RoNW

1.84

-2.97

1.1

-3.24

RoA

0.5

-0.79

0.28

-0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.48

-0.76

0.26

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.71

-1.97

-0.91

-2.62

Book value per share

6.51

6.07

6.82

7.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

21.7

-2.34

4.76

0

P/CEPS

-14.58

-0.89

-1.36

-2.93

P/B

1.59

0.29

0.18

1.08

EV/EBIDTA

9.38

8.63

5.15

7.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

5.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

157.84

149.46

100.61

108.96

Inventory days

2.07

2.72

2.29

9.19

Creditor days

-83.61

-95.69

-107.46

-199.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.14

-0.57

-1.24

-0.83

Net debt / equity

2.5

2.87

2.62

2.95

Net debt / op. profit

5.47

7.99

5.12

6.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.59

-4.63

-3.42

-3.78

Other costs

-24.33

-31.47

-25.47

-23.91

Orient Green : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Green Power Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.