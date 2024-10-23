Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 8 Oct 2024

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with respect to reschedule of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This in furtherance to our intimations to Stock Exchanges dated October 08, 2024 and October 23, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 11, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Intimation on the Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.08.2024 under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 2 May 2024

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Reg 30 and Reg 33 of SEBI LODR is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024