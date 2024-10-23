|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with respect to reschedule of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This in furtherance to our intimations to Stock Exchanges dated October 08, 2024 and October 23, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 11, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Intimation on the Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.08.2024 under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Reg 30 and Reg 33 of SEBI LODR is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Statement of Deviation for utilization proceeds of the Rights Issue is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.