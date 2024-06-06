AGM 28/06/2024 Notice of the 17th AGM of the Company for the FY 2023-24 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) Proceedings of the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 28th June 2024 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Submission of Scrutinizer Report for the 17th Annual General Meeting of the company and Intimation under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)