Orient Green Power Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Orient Green Power Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matter in the Notes to the standalone financial statements:

i. Considering the restrictive covenants by financial institutions on a subsidiary viz. Beta Wind Farm

Private Limited and the uncertainty associated with the recovery, the company has on a prudent basis not recognized the finance income of Rs. 4,835 Lakhs during the year ended March 31, 2024 (cumulative Rs. 41,062 lakhs up to March 31, 2024) on loan measured at amortized cost, consequent to fair valuation of investment in preference shares. Had the company recognized the finance income, the net loss for the year would have been lower by Rs. 4,835 Lakhs (cumulative Rs. 41,062 Lakhs up to March 31, 2024) and the loan to subsidiary would have been higher by Rs. 41,062 Lakhs.

ii. During the year, the company issued 230,000,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 aggregating to Rs.23,000 lakhs through a Rights issue and the allotment was made on September 23, 2023. Consequently, the paid up Equity share Capital of the company increased to Rs. 98,072 lakhs. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed and admitted for trading on The BSE Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) with effect from September 29, 2023. Till March 31, 2024, the company utilized Rs. 20,967 lakhs towards the objects of the issue, general corporate purposes and issue expenses. Pending utilization, Rs. 2,033 lakhs are placed as fixed deposits with banks.

The entire proceeds of the rights issue were proposed to be utilized in the financial year 2023-24. However, the issue proceeds of Rs. 2,033 lakhs could not be deployed during the year. The Rights issue committee of the Board of Directors and Board of Directors of the company in their respective meetings dated May 07, 2024 and May 24, 2024 approved the extension for deployment of these funds till March 31, 2025 and the same is subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Impairment testing of Companys investments in and loans to subsidiaries The audit procedures that were performed were as under: As at March 31, 2024, the Company has gross investments in subsidiaries amounting to Rs. 70,304 lakhs and loans and advances amounting to Rs. 42,010 lakhs. Considering the materiality and management judgement involved, audit of impairment testing of Companys investments and provision for expected credit losses on loans to subsidiaries was determined to be a key audit matter. • We have considered and reviewed Companys policy for impairment testing for investments and loans to subsidiaries. • We reviewed the adequacy of the impairment provisions/credit losses estimated by the company for its Investments and Loans based on the net-worth of the subsidiaries, the operating/ cash profits, the net present value of cash flows on the basis of the projected financial statements approved by the Board of Directors and the valuation reports from Independent External Valuers. We have reviewed the reasonableness of the projected revenues, expenses, and the net present value of the cash flows (NPV) of the company and the discount rate involved. We have also compared the NPV with the carrying amounts of the assets in order to ascertain the adequacy of the provisions. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management of the company, we have also considered the long gestation and the pay-back period involved in the Wind Power Projects, while estimating the amount and the timing of the provisions/credit losses against the investments and the loans. • Our procedures did not reveal any material concerns on the provision for impairment and credit losses as considered in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, the report of the Board of Directors and the report on the Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including total comprehensive income/ loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companys (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015 as amended including the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules 2019. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions

that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A," a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement

of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended including the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2019.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 (16) of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Notes to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a. The management has represented that to the

best of its knowledge or belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities (intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary

shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge or belief, no funds have been received by the company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities (funding parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances carried out by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under clause (iv-a) & (iv-b) contain any material misstatements

v. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included appropriate test checks, we report that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we did not come across any instance of tampering of the audit trail feature during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024)

i. (a) A. The company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars of property plant and equipment including quantitative details and situation of assets.

B. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The items of Property Plant & Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not carried out revaluation of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, we report that, there are no proceedings initiated or pending under the section 45 of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company did not hold any inventories during

the year. Accordingly, reporting under sub-clause

(a) of clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to company.

(b) According to information provided to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. ( a) Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations provided to us, during the year the company has not made any investments in or has not provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except as follows:

Name of the Party Guarantee Loan Aggregate amount given during the year - Subsidiaries (Guarantees are in Favour of City Union Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd for refinancing of existing loans availed by subsidiaries viz. Gamma Green Power Private Limited and Clarion Wind Farm Private Limited respectively) 8,327 7 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries 84,838 35,796* - Others NIL 6,532**

* ECL provision Rs. 1,026 lakhs has been made against Rs.

35,796 lakhs

** Full provision of Rs. 6,532 lakhs for ECL has been made

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination we report that, the terms and conditions of loans and guarantee given are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination we report that the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. However, the repayments are not due as on March 31, 2024.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination we report that, loans amounting to Rs. 6,532 lakhs given to other parties are overdue for more than ninety days which have been fully provided for by the company and as informed reasonable steps have been taken for its recovery.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination we report that, there are no loans or advances in the

nature of loan granted which have fallen due for repayment except loans amounting to Rs. 6,532 lakhs as stated above.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination we report that the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. Based on the audit procedures conducted by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the provisions of section 185 of the Act have been complied with by the Company and the provisions of section 186 of the Act, except sub-section 1 are not applicable to the Company being company providing infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI to the Act. We further report that provisions of sub-section 1 of section 186 are complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the companies Act, 2013.

vii. (a) The Company has generally been regular in

depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Goods and Services Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us, there are no dues of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Goods and Services Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues as on March 31, 2024 which

were not deposited on account of disputes except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Years to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowances during the course of assessment 89 A.Y. 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance Dues 65 FY 2018-19 and 2019-20 Principal Labour Court, Chennai

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings and interest thereon payable to any banks and other lenders. The company does not have any borrowings from financial institutions or government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

(c) The company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Further there were no term loans which were unutilised at the beginning of the year. As such, reporting under sub-clause (c) of clause 3(ix) is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, we report that, the company has not used funds raised on short term for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed, we report that company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) During the year, the company has not raised

money by way of further public offer (including debt instrument). Accordingly, reporting under sub-clause (a) of clause 3(x) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under sub clause (b) of clause 3(x) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the

purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

xii. The company is not nidhi company pursuant to the provisions of section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under sub-clause (a) to (c) of the clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given to us, we report that the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details as required by the applicable accounting standards have been disclosed in the standalone financial Statements.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination,

the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the company have been considered by us during the course of our audit.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given to us, we report that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions of the nature as described in section 192 (1) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under this clause will not be applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Based on audit procedures performed, we report that the company has not conducted any nonbanking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed, we report that, the Company would not be classified as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Group does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 390 Lakhs in the current financial year i.e. FY 2023-24. However, company has not incurred cash losses in immediately preceding financial year i.e. FY 2022-23.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order will not be applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and

based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the Company is not required to incur expenditure on Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in view of adjustment of losses pertaining to earlier years as per section 198(4)(l) of the Act.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report on even date on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") to the members of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024)

To The Members of

Orient Green Power Company Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Orient Green Power Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.