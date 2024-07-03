iifl-logo-icon 1
Indowind Energy Ltd Share Price

24.64
(-6.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.94
  • Day's High27.95
  • 52 Wk High32.66
  • Prev. Close26.4
  • Day's Low23.82
  • 52 Wk Low 18.19
  • Turnover (lac)258.25
  • P/E71.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.36
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)317.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indowind Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

27.94

Prev. Close

26.4

Turnover(Lac.)

258.25

Day's High

27.95

Day's Low

23.82

52 Week's High

32.66

52 Week's Low

18.19

Book Value

17.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

317.37

P/E

71.68

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Indowind Energy Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Indowind Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indowind Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.58%

Foreign: 0.58%

Indian: 46.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 52.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indowind Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.49

169.49

151.9

151.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.29

58.75

78.36

76.62

Net Worth

233.78

228.24

230.26

228.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.35

18.92

24.23

23.94

yoy growth (%)

-13.56

-21.91

1.21

53.52

Raw materials

1.74

0.07

-1.28

1.18

As % of sales

10.65

0.38

5.31

4.94

Employee costs

-2.2

-2.34

-2.22

-2.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

-5.58

0.23

0.13

Depreciation

-9.32

-9.3

-9.49

-10.92

Tax paid

-0.03

0

2.65

1.49

Working capital

7.74

-5.98

-2.69

5.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.56

-21.91

1.21

53.52

Op profit growth

14.84

-22.03

-30.04

109.82

EBIT growth

-883.2

-103.73

20.01

-6.34

Net profit growth

327.72

-100.24

-1,386.82

124.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39.71

33.96

24.56

18.61

20.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.71

33.96

24.56

18.61

20.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.14

0.9

2.44

2.06

6.33

Indowind Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indowind Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

K S Ravindranath

Independent Director

Niranjan R Jagtap

Independent Director

K R Shyamsundar

Whole Time Director & CFO

N. K. Haribabu

Non Executive Director

Sridhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachana Hingar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indowind Energy Ltd

Summary

Indowind Energy Limited was incorporated as Indowind Energy Private Limited on July 19, 1995. The Company became a deemed public limited company on September 30, 1997 and was converted into a public limited company on December 29, 2000. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and distribution of power through windmills.Mr. K.V. Bala and Subuthi Finance Limited have promoted the Company with the main object of developing wind farms on a large scale for commercial exploitation, generating energy from Wind Mills, Wind Turbines and other Equipment and selling it to State Electric Boards and Corporate clients.The Company commenced its commercial operation of generating power on September, 1995 by setting up 225 KW Wind Electric Generator in Tamil Nadu. Since then, it grew the business by acquiring and operating brownfield windmills from third parties and also by developing greenfield projects. The Company has been raising its generation capacity every year and the same was increased to 16.825 MW. The Company altered its main object clause to include the activities of manufacturing equipments of windmills under the purview of its business; a unit was set up in Puducherry through which the Company has provides total solution for installation, operation and maintenance of windmills for third parties.The company has purchased WEGs from reputed suppliers like NEPC-MICON, VESTAS-RRB, AMTL-Wind World and AWT to avoid dependence on single technology and single manufacturer. T
Company FAQs

What is the Indowind Energy Ltd share price today?

The Indowind Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indowind Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indowind Energy Ltd is ₹317.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indowind Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indowind Energy Ltd is 71.68 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indowind Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indowind Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indowind Energy Ltd is ₹18.19 and ₹32.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indowind Energy Ltd?

Indowind Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.25%, 3 Years at -10.98%, 1 Year at 28.65%, 6 Month at -15.71%, 3 Month at 15.64% and 1 Month at 16.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indowind Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indowind Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.16 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 52.83 %

