SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹27.94
Prev. Close₹26.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹258.25
Day's High₹27.95
Day's Low₹23.82
52 Week's High₹32.66
52 Week's Low₹18.19
Book Value₹17.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)317.37
P/E71.68
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.49
169.49
151.9
151.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.29
58.75
78.36
76.62
Net Worth
233.78
228.24
230.26
228.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.35
18.92
24.23
23.94
yoy growth (%)
-13.56
-21.91
1.21
53.52
Raw materials
1.74
0.07
-1.28
1.18
As % of sales
10.65
0.38
5.31
4.94
Employee costs
-2.2
-2.34
-2.22
-2.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
-5.58
0.23
0.13
Depreciation
-9.32
-9.3
-9.49
-10.92
Tax paid
-0.03
0
2.65
1.49
Working capital
7.74
-5.98
-2.69
5.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.56
-21.91
1.21
53.52
Op profit growth
14.84
-22.03
-30.04
109.82
EBIT growth
-883.2
-103.73
20.01
-6.34
Net profit growth
327.72
-100.24
-1,386.82
124.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39.71
33.96
24.56
18.61
20.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.71
33.96
24.56
18.61
20.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.14
0.9
2.44
2.06
6.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
K S Ravindranath
Independent Director
Niranjan R Jagtap
Independent Director
K R Shyamsundar
Whole Time Director & CFO
N. K. Haribabu
Non Executive Director
Sridhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachana Hingar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indowind Energy Ltd
Summary
Indowind Energy Limited was incorporated as Indowind Energy Private Limited on July 19, 1995. The Company became a deemed public limited company on September 30, 1997 and was converted into a public limited company on December 29, 2000. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and distribution of power through windmills.Mr. K.V. Bala and Subuthi Finance Limited have promoted the Company with the main object of developing wind farms on a large scale for commercial exploitation, generating energy from Wind Mills, Wind Turbines and other Equipment and selling it to State Electric Boards and Corporate clients.The Company commenced its commercial operation of generating power on September, 1995 by setting up 225 KW Wind Electric Generator in Tamil Nadu. Since then, it grew the business by acquiring and operating brownfield windmills from third parties and also by developing greenfield projects. The Company has been raising its generation capacity every year and the same was increased to 16.825 MW. The Company altered its main object clause to include the activities of manufacturing equipments of windmills under the purview of its business; a unit was set up in Puducherry through which the Company has provides total solution for installation, operation and maintenance of windmills for third parties.The company has purchased WEGs from reputed suppliers like NEPC-MICON, VESTAS-RRB, AMTL-Wind World and AWT to avoid dependence on single technology and single manufacturer. T
The Indowind Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indowind Energy Ltd is ₹317.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indowind Energy Ltd is 71.68 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indowind Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indowind Energy Ltd is ₹18.19 and ₹32.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indowind Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.25%, 3 Years at -10.98%, 1 Year at 28.65%, 6 Month at -15.71%, 3 Month at 15.64% and 1 Month at 16.15%.
