Summary

Indowind Energy Limited was incorporated as Indowind Energy Private Limited on July 19, 1995. The Company became a deemed public limited company on September 30, 1997 and was converted into a public limited company on December 29, 2000. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and distribution of power through windmills.Mr. K.V. Bala and Subuthi Finance Limited have promoted the Company with the main object of developing wind farms on a large scale for commercial exploitation, generating energy from Wind Mills, Wind Turbines and other Equipment and selling it to State Electric Boards and Corporate clients.The Company commenced its commercial operation of generating power on September, 1995 by setting up 225 KW Wind Electric Generator in Tamil Nadu. Since then, it grew the business by acquiring and operating brownfield windmills from third parties and also by developing greenfield projects. The Company has been raising its generation capacity every year and the same was increased to 16.825 MW. The Company altered its main object clause to include the activities of manufacturing equipments of windmills under the purview of its business; a unit was set up in Puducherry through which the Company has provides total solution for installation, operation and maintenance of windmills for third parties.The company has purchased WEGs from reputed suppliers like NEPC-MICON, VESTAS-RRB, AMTL-Wind World and AWT to avoid dependence on single technology and single manufacturer. T

