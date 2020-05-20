To the members of Indowind Energy Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Indowind Energy Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and emphasis of matter paragraph of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. We refer to Note 8.7 of the accompanying statement where in the Company has trade receivables to the tune of ? 843.89 lakhs where the company has not provided loss allowance for expected credit losses with respect to the Interest recoverable from TNEB Tirunelveli and BESCOM to the tune of ? 248.13 lakhs. The financial asset is credit impaired and accordingly the loss allowance for expected credit losses is to be recognized. Accordingly, had the recognition of loss allowance for expected credit losses been made in line with the provisions of Ind AS 109 Financial instruments in the financial results, the profit before exceptional items and tax for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been lower by ? 248.13 lakhs.

2. We refer to Note 8.5 of the accompanying st0061tement wherein the Company has paid and not recorded for the expenses of operations and maintenance to the tune of Rs. 739.00 lakhs to Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL) towards restoration and repairs and maintenance for breakdown of the wind turbines, based on which the relevant repairs have been already carried out and the machines are in running condition and the nature of payments made is clearly evident from the Memorandum of Settlement Agreement entered by the Company on January 21, 2022 with Suzlon Energy Limited and Suzlon Global Services Limited. Further, the Company has not recognized the provision to the tune of Rs. 547.02 lakhs payable to SGSL towards operations and maintenance charges pertaining to Sep 2021 to March 2022 & Oct 2022 to March 2024 period, where the company has present obligation and it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation which is not in

accordance with the provisions of Ind AS 37 as the company and Suzlon have settled the ongoing dispute in generation shortfall for the 15-MW project funded by EXIM bank & IREDA. Accordingly, had the recognition of above said expenses, the profit before exceptional items and tax for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been lower by ? 268.19 lakhs.

Further, Suzlon has committed to honor the shortfall in generation to the extent of Rs 3,600 lakhs by adjusting against supply of a technically & financially viable project of 12.6 MW and the company will make O & M dues. Since the full settlement implementation action is not yet over/ in progress, pending bank settlement, the company has not provided for loss allowance for expected credit losses for the said amount.

Hence, we are unable to comment on the impact of the same on the profit for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3. We refer to Note 8.5 to the accompanying Statement, the Companys other non-current assets include balance amounting to ? 102 lakhs excluding interest as per Ombudsman order recoverable from Bank of Baroda in respect of the bank guarantee issued by Dena bank (merged with Bank of Baroda) for advance payment by the company to M/s. Cicon Environment Technology Ltd. The Company has filed a suit bearing no.5 of 2007 and the matter is pending before Honorable High Court of Bombay, which was adjourned to place the matter for final arguments on 28th of June 2023. In view of the uncertainty associated with the outcome of the case, the recognition of the claim as an asset is not in accordance of the provisions of Ind AS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets and Ind AS 109 Financial Instruments and in the absence of such confirmation from the bank or sufficient and appropriate alternate audit evidence, we are unable to comment on the adjustments if any, that may be required to the carrying value of the aforementioned balance in the accompanying statement.

4. The company is the defendant in a legal case filed vide C.P.No.172 of 2011 by the Trustees of the Foreign Currency Bond Holders (FCCB) for winding up of the Company before the Honourable High court of Madras. It is pertinent to note that the Honourable High Court of Madras has passed an order dated 20.05.2020 admitting the winding up petition and also the Company is restrained from transferring, alienating encumbering or dealing with its immovable assets. The Company has filed an appeal with the Division Bench of the Honourable High Court of Madras with the Prayer for order of Interim Stay of all further proceedings in pursuance to the Judgment passed on 20.05.2020.

The above indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Pending resolution of the above uncertainty, the Company has prepared the aforesaid statement on going concern basis.

These are qualified by us in the Basis for qualification section of our report on standalone financial statements.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have

fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

Note 8.8 to the accompanying Statement, in the absence of confirmations from the concerned banks, we are unable to comment about the correctness of balances grouped under balance with banks to the extent of ? 3.79 lakhs.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexures thereto but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government

of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a

statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except for the effects of the matters stated in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph and emphasis of matter paragraph.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in "Annexure C".

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. No amounts were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

d) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence, we dont comment on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has used an accounting software (Tally Prime Edit Log 2.1) for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording Audit Trail.

(ii) The Audit Trail feature is Configurable and was enabled with effect from 03/04/2023 and thereon operated throughout the year.

(iii) All the transactions recorded in the software are covered in the Audit Trail feature.

(iv) Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indowind Energy Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B) In respect of Intangible Assets, there were no intangible Assets hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) In our opinion and according to information provided to us, the inventory other than energy stock has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed during the physical verification.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point during the year. Accordingly, reporting under this clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has advanced an amount for investment and provided security in nature of advances to companies during the year, in respect of which:

Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year Amounts in nature of advances - Related parties 43.76 - Others _

Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Amounts in nature of advances - Related Parties 1,213.08 - Others 76.92

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the company to its related party and other party are prejudicial to the companys interest on account of the fact that the loans have been granted at NIL rate of interest per annum which is not at prevailing yield of government security closest to the tenor of the loan. The investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, in respect of the loans or advances in the nature of loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal or payment of interest.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, as the loans or advances in the nature of loans granted without stipulation of the terms or period of repayment, we are unable to comment on the amount overdue and reasonable steps taken by the Company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, as the loans or advances in the nature of loans granted without stipulation of the terms or period of repayment, we are unable to comment on the reporting requirements of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order.

(f) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted the loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying period of repayment. The aggregate of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 is Rs. 1,213.08 lakhs.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security to which the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act are applicable. In respect of investments made by the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii.

(a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us and on basis of our examination of the records, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duties of Customs, Duties of Excise, Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following:

Name of the Act Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the case relates Dispute is pending before Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 27.00 Lakhs AY 1998-99 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 181.78 Lakhs AY 2006-07 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 31.33 Lakhs AY 2009-10 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 423.76 Lakhs AY 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 310.89 Lakhs AY 2013-14 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 617.49 Lakhs AY 2014-15 CIT (Appeals)

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no

transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, reporting under this clause 3 (viii) is not applicable.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered for settlement in repayment of Loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representations received from the management of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither obtained term loans nor the term loans which were taken in the previous financial years have been actually utilised during the current year. Accordingly, reporting under this clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(g) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has raised monies during the year by way of private placement (Rights Issue) and monies so raised were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company during the year has made preferential allotment or private placement by way of Rights Issue of shares complying with section 42 and section 62 of Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds are raised.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year (and upto the date of this report).

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representations made to us by the management of the Company, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit, wherever submitted, were considered by us, as part of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, and hence reporting under the clause 3 (xvii) is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. However, there is a change in auditors during the year due to mandatory requirement of retirement by rotation and hence reporting under this clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention except for the matters specified in basis for qualified opinion paragraph and emphasis of matter paragraph which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx According the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indowind Energy Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Indowind Energy Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.