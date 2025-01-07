Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.35
18.92
24.23
23.94
yoy growth (%)
-13.56
-21.91
1.21
53.52
Raw materials
1.74
0.07
-1.28
1.18
As % of sales
10.65
0.38
5.31
4.94
Employee costs
-2.2
-2.34
-2.22
-2.18
As % of sales
13.46
12.37
9.19
9.13
Other costs
-6.32
-8.32
-10.03
-7.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.69
43.98
41.4
32.02
Operating profit
9.56
8.33
10.68
15.27
OPM
58.48
44.02
44.08
63.78
Depreciation
-9.32
-9.3
-9.49
-10.92
Interest expense
-2.05
-5.29
-7.66
-6.44
Other income
2.06
0.68
6.71
2.22
Profit before tax
0.25
-5.58
0.23
0.13
Taxes
-0.03
0
2.65
1.49
Tax rate
-15.59
0.16
1,135.79
1,117.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
-5.59
2.89
1.63
Exceptional items
0
5.64
-23.89
0
Net profit
0.21
0.05
-21
1.63
yoy growth (%)
327.72
-100.24
-1,386.82
124.77
NPM
1.32
0.26
-86.67
6.81
