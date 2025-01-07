iifl-logo-icon 1
Indowind Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.69
(5.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.35

18.92

24.23

23.94

yoy growth (%)

-13.56

-21.91

1.21

53.52

Raw materials

1.74

0.07

-1.28

1.18

As % of sales

10.65

0.38

5.31

4.94

Employee costs

-2.2

-2.34

-2.22

-2.18

As % of sales

13.46

12.37

9.19

9.13

Other costs

-6.32

-8.32

-10.03

-7.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.69

43.98

41.4

32.02

Operating profit

9.56

8.33

10.68

15.27

OPM

58.48

44.02

44.08

63.78

Depreciation

-9.32

-9.3

-9.49

-10.92

Interest expense

-2.05

-5.29

-7.66

-6.44

Other income

2.06

0.68

6.71

2.22

Profit before tax

0.25

-5.58

0.23

0.13

Taxes

-0.03

0

2.65

1.49

Tax rate

-15.59

0.16

1,135.79

1,117.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

-5.59

2.89

1.63

Exceptional items

0

5.64

-23.89

0

Net profit

0.21

0.05

-21

1.63

yoy growth (%)

327.72

-100.24

-1,386.82

124.77

NPM

1.32

0.26

-86.67

6.81

