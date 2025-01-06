Indowind Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
-5.58
0.23
0.13
Depreciation
-9.32
-9.3
-9.49
-10.92
Tax paid
-0.03
0
2.65
1.49
Working capital
7.74
-5.98
-2.69
5.23
Other operating items
Operating
-1.36
-20.88
-9.29
-4.05
Capital expenditure
74.24
0.31
-9.88
-24.17
Free cash flow
72.87
-20.57
-19.17
-28.22
Equity raised
249.14
232.64
286.24
224.63
Investing
0.08
-0.04
0.34
1.55
Financing
146.25
190.36
-7.5
26.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
468.35
402.38
259.9
224.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.