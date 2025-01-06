iifl-logo-icon 1
Indowind Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.43
(-7.46%)
Jan 6, 2025

Indowind Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

-5.58

0.23

0.13

Depreciation

-9.32

-9.3

-9.49

-10.92

Tax paid

-0.03

0

2.65

1.49

Working capital

7.74

-5.98

-2.69

5.23

Other operating items

Operating

-1.36

-20.88

-9.29

-4.05

Capital expenditure

74.24

0.31

-9.88

-24.17

Free cash flow

72.87

-20.57

-19.17

-28.22

Equity raised

249.14

232.64

286.24

224.63

Investing

0.08

-0.04

0.34

1.55

Financing

146.25

190.36

-7.5

26.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

468.35

402.38

259.9

224.06

