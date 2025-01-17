iifl-logo-icon 1
Indowind Energy Ltd Key Ratios

23.63
(0.08%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.91

-21.02

0.51

54.19

Op profit growth

14.78

-22.08

-26.32

99.37

EBIT growth

-904.94

-103.62

145.86

-54.22

Net profit growth

290.01

-100.26

956.55

-358.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

51.42

40.36

40.91

55.81

EBIT margin

12.42

-1.39

30.25

12.37

Net profit margin

1.17

0.27

-80.22

-7.63

RoCE

0.79

-0.09

2.44

1.09

RoNW

0.02

0

-2.35

-0.24

RoA

0.01

0

-1.61

-0.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.02

0.01

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.01

-1.03

-3.39

-1.74

Book value per share

25.54

22.33

23.69

26.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

168

152

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.31

-1.47

-1.91

-2.1

P/B

0.13

0.06

0.27

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

7.67

11.28

9.09

7.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.74

0.2

1,063.04

-42.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.2

94.79

86.44

77.42

Inventory days

55.9

4.06

10.95

32.89

Creditor days

-74.5

-55.11

-24.91

-25.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.12

0.05

-1.03

-0.48

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.43

0.43

0.38

Net debt / op. profit

5.76

10.35

8.64

6.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

20.33

-2.03

-4.92

4.55

Employee costs

-11.83

-11.33

-8.51

-8.4

Other costs

-57.07

-46.25

-45.64

-40.32

