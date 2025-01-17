Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.91
-21.02
0.51
54.19
Op profit growth
14.78
-22.08
-26.32
99.37
EBIT growth
-904.94
-103.62
145.86
-54.22
Net profit growth
290.01
-100.26
956.55
-358.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
51.42
40.36
40.91
55.81
EBIT margin
12.42
-1.39
30.25
12.37
Net profit margin
1.17
0.27
-80.22
-7.63
RoCE
0.79
-0.09
2.44
1.09
RoNW
0.02
0
-2.35
-0.24
RoA
0.01
0
-1.61
-0.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.02
0.01
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.01
-1.03
-3.39
-1.74
Book value per share
25.54
22.33
23.69
26.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
168
152
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.31
-1.47
-1.91
-2.1
P/B
0.13
0.06
0.27
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
7.67
11.28
9.09
7.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.74
0.2
1,063.04
-42.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.2
94.79
86.44
77.42
Inventory days
55.9
4.06
10.95
32.89
Creditor days
-74.5
-55.11
-24.91
-25.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.12
0.05
-1.03
-0.48
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.43
0.43
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
5.76
10.35
8.64
6.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
20.33
-2.03
-4.92
4.55
Employee costs
-11.83
-11.33
-8.51
-8.4
Other costs
-57.07
-46.25
-45.64
-40.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.