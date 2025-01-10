Indowind Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.49
169.49
151.9
151.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.29
58.75
78.36
76.62
Net Worth
233.78
228.24
230.26
228.52
Minority Interest
Debt
24.6
60.06
56.06
60.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.75
18.09
0
0
Total Liabilities
274.13
306.39
286.32
289.23
Fixed Assets
148.12
154.65
161.52
240.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.7
0.72
1.72
11.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
115.96
129.3
121.88
31.96
Inventories
1.66
3.05
3.82
3.1
Inventory Days
69.17
Sundry Debtors
8.44
8.27
9.12
6.83
Debtor Days
152.41
Other Current Assets
108.39
121.67
109.93
23.55
Sundry Creditors
-1.41
-2.07
-0.74
-1.26
Creditor Days
28.11
Other Current Liabilities
-1.12
-1.62
-0.25
-0.26
Cash
0.36
21.71
1.21
5.36
Total Assets
274.14
306.38
286.33
289.23
