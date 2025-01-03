Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 24 Dec 2024

INDOWIND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising funds through the issuance of securities including follow-on public offerings American Depository Receipts (ADR) Global Depository Receipts (GDR) Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) Debt issuances Preferential issues and determining the issue price including approval for issuing convertible/ optional convertible reissue/ restructuring of outstanding bonds. Dear sir/madam, PFA outcome of Board meeting held on 03rd January 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.01.2025) Board has approved the following: 1. APPROVAL OF POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE: Subject to the approval of the relevant statutory & regulatory authorities, the Board has reviewed and approved the proposal to seek enabling authorizations from members via Postal Ballot for the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) /American Depository Receipt / Global Depository Receipt and/or other global listed securities with options of conversion into equity shares of company. These are primarily intended for business expansion in India and abroad and for roll over or restructuring of existing outstanding bonds in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

INDOWIND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To review and approve project composition changes to the objects specified in the Letter of Offer dated 10thJuly 2024 aimed at enhancing revenue growth. 2.To explore opportunities for raising funds through the issuance of securities including follow-on public offerings rights issues American Depository Receipts (ADR) Global Depository Receipts (GDR) Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) qualified institutional placements debt issuances preferential issues or any other method and determining the issue price including issuing such securities in lieu of companys outstanding bonds. 3.To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chair Dear sir/madam, PFA outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)

INDOWIND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir/madam PFA intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations for consideration and approval of Un-Audited financial results as on 30/09/2024. Dear sir/madam, PFA unaudited financial results as on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

INDOWIND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir/madam We would like to inform that Meeting (No.BM/2024-25/03) of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to discuss other businesses. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended from time to time) and in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons framed by the Company the Trading Window for trading the securities of the Company by any Designated Person covered under the said Code was closed on July 1 2024 and such window shall be continuously closed till 48 hours after the approval and disclosure of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 by the Board of Directors. Dear sir/Madam, PFA unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30TH JUNE 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

INDOWIND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Rights Issue for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 4900 Lakhs and Friday March 29 2024 approving the Draft Letter of Offer in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. Pursuant to the above we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 10 2024 to inter-alia consider discuss and decide the terms and conditions and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of Equity Shares including the determination of rights issue price issue size rights entitlement ratio record date etc and to approve the Letter of Offer and other related documents. Board considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue: a. Type of security: Equity Share b. Type of Issuance: Rights Issue - Fully paid-up equity shares c. Total number of Equity Shares proposed to be issued and Rights Issue size: 2,14,66,956 (Two Crores Fourteen Lakh Sixty-Six Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifty-Six) fully paid-up Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 4830.06 Lakhs* (Rupees Four Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty Lakhs and Six Thousand Only); *Assuming full subscription of Equity Shares d. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 22.5/- per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 12.50/- per Equity Share); e. Record Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024; f. Ratio: 1:5 (One Rights Equity Share for every 5 fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date); (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 10.07.2024) Dear sir /madam, PFA the outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 for allotment of shares on rights basis. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

INDOWIND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Dear sir/Madam, PFA outcome of Audited financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

The Board of Directors have considered and approved the filing of Draft Letter of Offer with Stock Exchanges for raising funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs. 4,900 Lakhs to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on the Rights Basis in such proportion and such other terms and price as may be decided by the Board at a later date, as on record date (to be notified subsequently), in accordance with the applicable laws including the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time (Rights Issue). Indowind Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding Approval of Draft letter of offer dated March 29, 2024 for raising funds on Rights Issue basis.

