|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Dear sir/madam, In connection with AGM, the book closure will be from 21st September 202 to 27th September 2024 (both days inclusive). Dear sir/madam, PFA the proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Dear sir,madam, PFA voting results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
