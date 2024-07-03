SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹520.35
Prev. Close₹547.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹520.35
Day's Low₹520.35
52 Week's High₹709.05
52 Week's Low₹20.68
Book Value₹8.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,548.31
P/E106.07
EPS5.2
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.53
20.03
20.03
20.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.61
29.69
47.96
157.63
Net Worth
89.14
49.72
67.99
177.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.09
50.88
334.17
486.34
yoy growth (%)
-31.02
-84.77
-31.28
75.5
Raw materials
-27.21
-27.39
-253.85
-376.68
As % of sales
77.55
53.83
75.96
77.45
Employee costs
-3.22
-5.13
-20.81
-16.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-42.2
-26.4
18.51
48.02
Depreciation
-7.54
-7.91
-8.22
-8.16
Tax paid
11.77
13.05
-1.5
-12.08
Working capital
-22.33
-47.35
71.42
-1.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.02
-84.77
-31.28
75.5
Op profit growth
143.88
-120.54
-42.48
12.27
EBIT growth
106.69
-135.41
-46.61
16.66
Net profit growth
127.9
-178.5
-52.66
72.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
334.17
486.35
277.12
111.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
334.17
486.35
277.12
111.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.22
4.4
2.26
2.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shyam Sunder Mundra
Director
Vikalp Mundra
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anurag Mundra
Independent Director
Piyush Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karan Kapoor
Independent Director
NILESH KUMAR RATHI
Independent Director
SURABHI AGRAWAL
Independent Director
Girish Kataria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ujaas Energy Ltd
Summary
Ujaas Energy Limited was originally incorporated as M AND B Switchgears Private Limited on June 09, 1999 with the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, Company became a public limited company and the name of our Company was changed to M AND B Switchgears Limited on November 19, 2010. Further, the Company changed the name from M AND B Switchgears Limited to Ujaas Energy Limited in August, 2013.The Company is one of the leading solution providers in the Indian solar power sector focused on developing, operating, owning and maintaining a diversified portfolio of solar energy power plants under its flagship brand UJAAS. The Company has three segments of business viz. Transformer, Solar Power Plant Operation and Manufacturing & Sale of Solar Power Systems. Further, the companys solar business has three segments which are Solar Parks, EPC and Rooftop segment. The company has its corporate headquarters in Indore (M.P.).The company was established by converting partnership firm, M and B Switchgears. The company is promoted by Shyam Sunder Mundra, Vikalp Mundra and Anurag Mundra. Initially one of the promoters, Shyam Sunder Mundra had started the transformer business in 1979 as a sole proprietorship concern in the name of M & B Switchgears. Thereafter the proprietorship concern was converted into a partnership concern in April 1, 1995 and further into a corporate entity under the name M and B Switchgears Pvt Ltd on June 9, 1999. Thus, the comp
Read More
The Ujaas Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹520.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd is ₹5548.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ujaas Energy Ltd is 106.07 and 72.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ujaas Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ujaas Energy Ltd is ₹20.68 and ₹709.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ujaas Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 192.46%, 3 Years at 429.95%, 1 Year at 2426.29%, 6 Month at 161.38%, 3 Month at 8.67% and 1 Month at 9.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.