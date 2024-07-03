iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujaas Energy Ltd Share Price

520.35
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:25:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open520.35
  • Day's High520.35
  • 52 Wk High709.05
  • Prev. Close547.7
  • Day's Low520.35
  • 52 Wk Low 20.68
  • Turnover (lac)0.88
  • P/E106.07
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.79
  • EPS5.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,548.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ujaas Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

520.35

Prev. Close

547.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

520.35

Day's Low

520.35

52 Week's High

709.05

52 Week's Low

20.68

Book Value

8.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,548.31

P/E

106.07

EPS

5.2

Divi. Yield

0

Ujaas Energy Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Ujaas Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Knowledge Center

Ujaas Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.78%

Non-Promoter- 6.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 6.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ujaas Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.53

20.03

20.03

20.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.61

29.69

47.96

157.63

Net Worth

89.14

49.72

67.99

177.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.09

50.88

334.17

486.34

yoy growth (%)

-31.02

-84.77

-31.28

75.5

Raw materials

-27.21

-27.39

-253.85

-376.68

As % of sales

77.55

53.83

75.96

77.45

Employee costs

-3.22

-5.13

-20.81

-16.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-42.2

-26.4

18.51

48.02

Depreciation

-7.54

-7.91

-8.22

-8.16

Tax paid

11.77

13.05

-1.5

-12.08

Working capital

-22.33

-47.35

71.42

-1.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.02

-84.77

-31.28

75.5

Op profit growth

143.88

-120.54

-42.48

12.27

EBIT growth

106.69

-135.41

-46.61

16.66

Net profit growth

127.9

-178.5

-52.66

72.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

334.17

486.35

277.12

111.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

334.17

486.35

277.12

111.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.22

4.4

2.26

2.14

Ujaas Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ujaas Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shyam Sunder Mundra

Director

Vikalp Mundra

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anurag Mundra

Independent Director

Piyush Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karan Kapoor

Independent Director

NILESH KUMAR RATHI

Independent Director

SURABHI AGRAWAL

Independent Director

Girish Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ujaas Energy Ltd

Summary

Ujaas Energy Limited was originally incorporated as M AND B Switchgears Private Limited on June 09, 1999 with the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, Company became a public limited company and the name of our Company was changed to M AND B Switchgears Limited on November 19, 2010. Further, the Company changed the name from M AND B Switchgears Limited to Ujaas Energy Limited in August, 2013.The Company is one of the leading solution providers in the Indian solar power sector focused on developing, operating, owning and maintaining a diversified portfolio of solar energy power plants under its flagship brand UJAAS. The Company has three segments of business viz. Transformer, Solar Power Plant Operation and Manufacturing & Sale of Solar Power Systems. Further, the companys solar business has three segments which are Solar Parks, EPC and Rooftop segment. The company has its corporate headquarters in Indore (M.P.).The company was established by converting partnership firm, M and B Switchgears. The company is promoted by Shyam Sunder Mundra, Vikalp Mundra and Anurag Mundra. Initially one of the promoters, Shyam Sunder Mundra had started the transformer business in 1979 as a sole proprietorship concern in the name of M & B Switchgears. Thereafter the proprietorship concern was converted into a partnership concern in April 1, 1995 and further into a corporate entity under the name M and B Switchgears Pvt Ltd on June 9, 1999. Thus, the comp
Company FAQs

What is the Ujaas Energy Ltd share price today?

The Ujaas Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹520.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd is ₹5548.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ujaas Energy Ltd is 106.07 and 72.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ujaas Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ujaas Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ujaas Energy Ltd is ₹20.68 and ₹709.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ujaas Energy Ltd?

Ujaas Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 192.46%, 3 Years at 429.95%, 1 Year at 2426.29%, 6 Month at 161.38%, 3 Month at 8.67% and 1 Month at 9.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ujaas Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ujaas Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 93.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 6.21 %

