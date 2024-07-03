Summary

Ujaas Energy Limited was originally incorporated as M AND B Switchgears Private Limited on June 09, 1999 with the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, Company became a public limited company and the name of our Company was changed to M AND B Switchgears Limited on November 19, 2010. Further, the Company changed the name from M AND B Switchgears Limited to Ujaas Energy Limited in August, 2013.The Company is one of the leading solution providers in the Indian solar power sector focused on developing, operating, owning and maintaining a diversified portfolio of solar energy power plants under its flagship brand UJAAS. The Company has three segments of business viz. Transformer, Solar Power Plant Operation and Manufacturing & Sale of Solar Power Systems. Further, the companys solar business has three segments which are Solar Parks, EPC and Rooftop segment. The company has its corporate headquarters in Indore (M.P.).The company was established by converting partnership firm, M and B Switchgears. The company is promoted by Shyam Sunder Mundra, Vikalp Mundra and Anurag Mundra. Initially one of the promoters, Shyam Sunder Mundra had started the transformer business in 1979 as a sole proprietorship concern in the name of M & B Switchgears. Thereafter the proprietorship concern was converted into a partnership concern in April 1, 1995 and further into a corporate entity under the name M and B Switchgears Pvt Ltd on June 9, 1999. Thus, the comp

