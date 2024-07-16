Ujaas Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.53
20.03
20.03
20.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.61
29.69
47.96
157.63
Net Worth
89.14
49.72
67.99
177.66
Minority Interest
Debt
18.51
105.81
105.09
111.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.1
30.06
31.82
33.55
Total Liabilities
111.75
185.59
204.9
322.59
Fixed Assets
29.45
134.07
141.23
148.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.26
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.78
12.24
12.39
14.11
Networking Capital
49.21
37.11
43.03
152.45
Inventories
9.56
34.8
35.89
31.31
Inventory Days
325.64
Sundry Debtors
26.71
84.76
78.73
89.4
Debtor Days
929.8
Other Current Assets
15.9
47.19
42.91
39.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.93
-4.31
-4.28
-4.3
Creditor Days
44.72
Other Current Liabilities
-2.03
-125.33
-110.22
-3.14
Cash
5.05
2.15
8.24
7.41
Total Assets
111.75
185.57
204.89
322.59
