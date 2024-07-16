iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujaas Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

494.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujaas Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.53

20.03

20.03

20.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.61

29.69

47.96

157.63

Net Worth

89.14

49.72

67.99

177.66

Minority Interest

Debt

18.51

105.81

105.09

111.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.1

30.06

31.82

33.55

Total Liabilities

111.75

185.59

204.9

322.59

Fixed Assets

29.45

134.07

141.23

148.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.26

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

16.78

12.24

12.39

14.11

Networking Capital

49.21

37.11

43.03

152.45

Inventories

9.56

34.8

35.89

31.31

Inventory Days

325.64

Sundry Debtors

26.71

84.76

78.73

89.4

Debtor Days

929.8

Other Current Assets

15.9

47.19

42.91

39.18

Sundry Creditors

-0.93

-4.31

-4.28

-4.3

Creditor Days

44.72

Other Current Liabilities

-2.03

-125.33

-110.22

-3.14

Cash

5.05

2.15

8.24

7.41

Total Assets

111.75

185.57

204.89

322.59

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujaas Energy Ltd

