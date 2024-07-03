iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujaas Energy Ltd Annually Results

520.35
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

334.17

486.35

277.12

111.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

334.17

486.35

277.12

111.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.22

4.4

2.26

2.14

Total Income

337.39

490.75

279.37

113.24

Total Expenditure

293.79

415.67

215.08

68.81

PBIDT

43.6

75.08

64.29

44.43

Interest

16.92

18.35

15.49

18.02

PBDT

26.68

56.73

48.8

26.42

Depreciation

8.22

8.17

7.99

8.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.01

9.83

20.52

3.9

Deferred Tax

-2.51

2.26

0

2.76

Reported Profit After Tax

16.96

36.47

20.29

11.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.96

36.47

20.29

11.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.96

36.47

20.29

11.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.85

1.82

1.01

0.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

5

7.5

5

Equity

20

20

20

20

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

5,86,12,040

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

29.31

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,41,38,760

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

70.69

PBIDTM(%)

13.04

15.43

23.19

39.99

PBDTM(%)

7.98

11.66

17.6

23.78

PATM(%)

5.07

7.49

7.32

10.51

