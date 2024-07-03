Ujaas Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
334.17
486.35
277.12
111.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
334.17
486.35
277.12
111.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.22
4.4
2.26
2.14
Total Income
337.39
490.75
279.37
113.24
Total Expenditure
293.79
415.67
215.08
68.81
PBIDT
43.6
75.08
64.29
44.43
Interest
16.92
18.35
15.49
18.02
PBDT
26.68
56.73
48.8
26.42
Depreciation
8.22
8.17
7.99
8.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.01
9.83
20.52
3.9
Deferred Tax
-2.51
2.26
0
2.76
Reported Profit After Tax
16.96
36.47
20.29
11.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.96
36.47
20.29
11.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.96
36.47
20.29
11.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.85
1.82
1.01
0.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
5
7.5
5
Equity
20
20
20
20
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
5,86,12,040
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
29.31
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,41,38,760
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
70.69
PBIDTM(%)
13.04
15.43
23.19
39.99
PBDTM(%)
7.98
11.66
17.6
23.78
PATM(%)
5.07
7.49
7.32
10.51
