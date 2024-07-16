Ujaas Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-42.2
-26.4
18.51
48.02
Depreciation
-7.54
-7.91
-8.22
-8.16
Tax paid
11.77
13.05
-1.5
-12.08
Working capital
-22.33
-47.35
71.42
-1.24
Other operating items
Operating
-60.3
-68.61
80.2
26.51
Capital expenditure
-0.9
-3.16
1.88
32.46
Free cash flow
-61.21
-71.77
82.09
58.97
Equity raised
376.22
396.65
356.86
316.13
Investing
0
-2.9
-25.7
2.32
Financing
17.06
32.93
96.57
13.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1
Net in cash
332.06
354.9
509.83
391.81
