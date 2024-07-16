iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ujaas Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

520.35
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujaas Energy Ltd

Ujaas Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-42.2

-26.4

18.51

48.02

Depreciation

-7.54

-7.91

-8.22

-8.16

Tax paid

11.77

13.05

-1.5

-12.08

Working capital

-22.33

-47.35

71.42

-1.24

Other operating items

Operating

-60.3

-68.61

80.2

26.51

Capital expenditure

-0.9

-3.16

1.88

32.46

Free cash flow

-61.21

-71.77

82.09

58.97

Equity raised

376.22

396.65

356.86

316.13

Investing

0

-2.9

-25.7

2.32

Financing

17.06

32.93

96.57

13.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1

Net in cash

332.06

354.9

509.83

391.81

Ujaas Energy : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujaas Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.