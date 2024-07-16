Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.09
50.88
334.17
486.34
yoy growth (%)
-31.02
-84.77
-31.28
75.5
Raw materials
-27.21
-27.39
-253.85
-376.68
As % of sales
77.55
53.83
75.96
77.45
Employee costs
-3.22
-5.13
-20.81
-16.59
As % of sales
9.18
10.09
6.22
3.41
Other costs
-24.88
-26.64
-19.12
-22.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.92
52.37
5.72
4.7
Operating profit
-20.23
-8.29
40.38
70.21
OPM
-57.66
-16.3
12.08
14.43
Depreciation
-7.54
-7.91
-8.22
-8.16
Interest expense
-16.26
-13.85
-16.92
-18.35
Other income
1.83
3.66
3.26
4.32
Profit before tax
-42.2
-26.4
18.51
48.02
Taxes
11.77
13.05
-1.5
-12.08
Tax rate
-27.89
-49.42
-8.11
-25.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.43
-13.35
17
35.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-30.43
-13.35
17
35.93
yoy growth (%)
127.9
-178.5
-52.66
72.04
NPM
-86.71
-26.24
5.08
7.38
