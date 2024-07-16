iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ujaas Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

520.35
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujaas Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.09

50.88

334.17

486.34

yoy growth (%)

-31.02

-84.77

-31.28

75.5

Raw materials

-27.21

-27.39

-253.85

-376.68

As % of sales

77.55

53.83

75.96

77.45

Employee costs

-3.22

-5.13

-20.81

-16.59

As % of sales

9.18

10.09

6.22

3.41

Other costs

-24.88

-26.64

-19.12

-22.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.92

52.37

5.72

4.7

Operating profit

-20.23

-8.29

40.38

70.21

OPM

-57.66

-16.3

12.08

14.43

Depreciation

-7.54

-7.91

-8.22

-8.16

Interest expense

-16.26

-13.85

-16.92

-18.35

Other income

1.83

3.66

3.26

4.32

Profit before tax

-42.2

-26.4

18.51

48.02

Taxes

11.77

13.05

-1.5

-12.08

Tax rate

-27.89

-49.42

-8.11

-25.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-30.43

-13.35

17

35.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-30.43

-13.35

17

35.93

yoy growth (%)

127.9

-178.5

-52.66

72.04

NPM

-86.71

-26.24

5.08

7.38

Ujaas Energy : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujaas Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.