Ujaas Energy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company and Closure of Trading Window. we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12th November 2024 (commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:20 P.M.) have inter alia considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting for allotment of bonus shares.

Ujaas Energy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve allotment of bonus shares and to fix record date for allotment of bonus shares. Outcome of Board Meeting and fix the record date for allotment of bonus shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)

Ujaas Energy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at 04:30 PM on Tuesday 13th day of August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Survey No. 211/1 Opp. Sector-C & Metalman Sanwer Road Industrial Area Indore (M.P.) inter alia to consider and approve the Un- Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Ujaas Energy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at 04:30 PM on Monday 15th day of July 2024 at the Registered & Corporate Office of the Company for the agenda enclosed. Board considered and approved. 1. The Issue of Bonus Shares, to public equity shareholders (i.e. the promoters are not participating in this issue) of the Company in the ratio of 1:4 i.e., 1 (one) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 4 (four) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. The appointment of Mr. Anurag Mundra (DIN: 00113172), director of the company as a wholetime director of the company for a period of 5 years subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. The alteration of the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. The increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 30,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Crores only) divided into 30,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 45,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty-Five Crores Only) divided into 45,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and thereby consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5. The enabling resolution for fund raising through FPO/ADR/GDR/QIP/Right issue etc., upto a tune of Rs. 500 crores subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. 6. The enabling resolution to borrow funds pursuant to the provisions of section 180(1)(C) of the Companies Act, 2013, not exceeding Rs. 1,000 Crores subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 7. Related Party Transactions Under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 8. Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 taken on record. 9. The reappointment of Mr. Vikalp Mundra (DIN: 00113145), director liable to retire by rotation subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 10. The remuneration of Mr. Vikalp Mundra subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 11. The notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to fix date, time and venue for the same. 12. The appointment of Mr. Ashish Karodia, (CP: 6375), Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for conducting the e-voting and poll at the ensuing Annual General Meeting in a fair (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2024)

Ujaas Energy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at 04:30 PM on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Survey No. 211/1 Opp. Sector-C & Metalman Sanwer Road Industrial Area Indore (M.P.) inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Ujaas Energy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We refer to our letter dated 22.05.2024 intimating your good office about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 stands adjourned as the meeting of audit committee is not been concluded and the review of financial results is pending. Thus the meeting of audit committee is adjourned and now will recommence on Saturday i.e. June 01, 2024. Accordingly, the Board Meeting is also adjourned till Saturday i.e. June 01, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company at 4:30 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024. The results will be submitted and published accordingly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) With reference to the above cited subject, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 01st June 2024 (commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 8:15 P.M.) has inter alia, approved the following business: Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report on the aforesaid financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Board of directors of Ujaas Energy Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 03, 2024, has approved Friday, May 17, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of implementing the above-mentioned demerger of the business of Ujaas Energy Limited in accordance with the Resolution Plan. Kindly note that those shareholders who hold the shares of Ujaas Energy Limited as on the said Record Date will be allotted the shares of the Resulting Company No.1 and 2.

Ujaas Energy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at 04:30 PM on Monday 12th day of February 2024 at the Registered & Corporate Office of the Company at Survey No. 211/1 Opp. Sector-C & Metalman Sanwer Road Industrial Area Indore (M.P.) inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. With reference to the above cited subject, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12th February 2024 (commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 9:50 P.M.) have inter alia considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. A copy of un-audited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report, are enclosed here with. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at www.ujaas.com. This is for your information and record. Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

