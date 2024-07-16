1:4 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Ujaas Energy Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Ujaas Energy Limited (533644) RECORD DATE 20.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.01/- each for every 04 (Four) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held by the Public Shaeholders Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/09/2024 DR- 720/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.09.2024)