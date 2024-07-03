iifl-logo-icon 1
India Power Corporation Ltd Share Price

16.59
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.39
  • Day's High17.39
  • 52 Wk High28.05
  • Prev. Close17.22
  • Day's Low16.57
  • 52 Wk Low 14.6
  • Turnover (lac)30.29
  • P/E107.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.57
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,615.52
  • Div. Yield0.29
India Power Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

17.39

Prev. Close

17.22

Turnover(Lac.)

30.29

Day's High

17.39

Day's Low

16.57

52 Week's High

28.05

52 Week's Low

14.6

Book Value

10.57

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,615.52

P/E

107.63

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0.29

India Power Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

India Power Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

India Power Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 40.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

India Power Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

97.38

97.38

97.38

97.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

924.3

915.87

1,279.72

1,550.59

Net Worth

1,021.68

1,013.25

1,377.1

1,647.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

499.75

481.11

481.11

450.2

yoy growth (%)

3.87

0

6.86

-19.94

Raw materials

-328.12

-338.44

-268.85

-244.69

As % of sales

65.65

70.34

55.88

54.35

Employee costs

-49.41

-49.02

-52.6

-38.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.09

5.07

18.59

38.07

Depreciation

-29.69

-29.1

-16.8

-17.84

Tax paid

6.05

-11.75

-13.28

-22.12

Working capital

-39.16

-277.6

239.45

34.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.87

0

6.86

-19.94

Op profit growth

60.26

-42.13

-6.1

53.28

EBIT growth

41.63

-47.3

-0.29

55.37

Net profit growth

59.79

-21.82

-45.43

20.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

649.7

623.09

582.48

525.42

481.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

649.7

623.09

582.48

525.42

481.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.66

95.33

73.33

18.1

49.53

View Annually Results

India Power Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Power Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

T N Thakur

Non Executive Director

JYOTI KUMAR PODDAR

Chairman & Independent Directo

Amit Kiran Deb

Independent Director

Dipali Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashant Kapoor

Managing Director

Raghav Raj Kanoria

Whole-time Director

Somesh Dasgupta

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Jha

Executive Director

Debashis Bose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Power Corporation Ltd

Summary

India Power Corporation Ltd. (IPCL), formerly known as DPSC Limited, incorporated in 1919, is set to become Indias leading power generation and utility company. The Company is presently engaged in thermal power generation in West Bengal and wind power generation in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is licensed to distribute power in and around Asansol region including the area covered under Asansol Municipal Corporation in the State of West Bengal.The Company actively diversified into renewable and conventional modes of power generation, distribution & power trading. It also operates a distribution license under DPSC Ltd. (now known as India Power) the oldest licensee in the region, spread over 618 sq.km. in the coal-rich Asansol-Raniganj belt.The Company currently has around 95.4 MW of wind assets in operation in Rajasthan, Gujrat and Karnataka, It championed wind power since 2006, to increase to 500 MW by 2015. It developed a 2 MW grid connected solar power plant along with West Bengal Green Energy Development Corporation Ltd. in Asansol. It was one of the first companies to obtain a RPO certificate by installing a 2 MW Grid Solar PV Power Plant on 8.3 acres of Companys own land at Seebpore Power Station in Jamuria.It has been serving the area for nine decades providing critical survival power to the underground collieries of Eastern Coalfields Ltd., hospitals, government utilities, industrial and commercial consumers. It also has a power sourcing and supply relationship with DVC
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the India Power Corporation Ltd share price today?

The India Power Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Power Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Power Corporation Ltd is ₹1615.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Power Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Power Corporation Ltd is 107.63 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Power Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Power Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Power Corporation Ltd is ₹14.6 and ₹28.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Power Corporation Ltd?

India Power Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.86%, 3 Years at 0.43%, 1 Year at -8.89%, 6 Month at -1.54%, 3 Month at -10.82% and 1 Month at -2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Power Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Power Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.47 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 40.28 %

