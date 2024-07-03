Summary

India Power Corporation Ltd. (IPCL), formerly known as DPSC Limited, incorporated in 1919, is set to become Indias leading power generation and utility company. The Company is presently engaged in thermal power generation in West Bengal and wind power generation in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is licensed to distribute power in and around Asansol region including the area covered under Asansol Municipal Corporation in the State of West Bengal.The Company actively diversified into renewable and conventional modes of power generation, distribution & power trading. It also operates a distribution license under DPSC Ltd. (now known as India Power) the oldest licensee in the region, spread over 618 sq.km. in the coal-rich Asansol-Raniganj belt.The Company currently has around 95.4 MW of wind assets in operation in Rajasthan, Gujrat and Karnataka, It championed wind power since 2006, to increase to 500 MW by 2015. It developed a 2 MW grid connected solar power plant along with West Bengal Green Energy Development Corporation Ltd. in Asansol. It was one of the first companies to obtain a RPO certificate by installing a 2 MW Grid Solar PV Power Plant on 8.3 acres of Companys own land at Seebpore Power Station in Jamuria.It has been serving the area for nine decades providing critical survival power to the underground collieries of Eastern Coalfields Ltd., hospitals, government utilities, industrial and commercial consumers. It also has a power sourcing and supply relationship with DVC

