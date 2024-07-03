Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹17.39
Prev. Close₹17.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.29
Day's High₹17.39
Day's Low₹16.57
52 Week's High₹28.05
52 Week's Low₹14.6
Book Value₹10.57
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,615.52
P/E107.63
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.38
97.38
97.38
97.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
924.3
915.87
1,279.72
1,550.59
Net Worth
1,021.68
1,013.25
1,377.1
1,647.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
499.75
481.11
481.11
450.2
yoy growth (%)
3.87
0
6.86
-19.94
Raw materials
-328.12
-338.44
-268.85
-244.69
As % of sales
65.65
70.34
55.88
54.35
Employee costs
-49.41
-49.02
-52.6
-38.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.09
5.07
18.59
38.07
Depreciation
-29.69
-29.1
-16.8
-17.84
Tax paid
6.05
-11.75
-13.28
-22.12
Working capital
-39.16
-277.6
239.45
34.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.87
0
6.86
-19.94
Op profit growth
60.26
-42.13
-6.1
53.28
EBIT growth
41.63
-47.3
-0.29
55.37
Net profit growth
59.79
-21.82
-45.43
20.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
649.7
623.09
582.48
525.42
481.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
649.7
623.09
582.48
525.42
481.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.66
95.33
73.33
18.1
49.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
T N Thakur
Non Executive Director
JYOTI KUMAR PODDAR
Chairman & Independent Directo
Amit Kiran Deb
Independent Director
Dipali Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashant Kapoor
Managing Director
Raghav Raj Kanoria
Whole-time Director
Somesh Dasgupta
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Jha
Executive Director
Debashis Bose
Reports by India Power Corporation Ltd
Summary
India Power Corporation Ltd. (IPCL), formerly known as DPSC Limited, incorporated in 1919, is set to become Indias leading power generation and utility company. The Company is presently engaged in thermal power generation in West Bengal and wind power generation in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is licensed to distribute power in and around Asansol region including the area covered under Asansol Municipal Corporation in the State of West Bengal.The Company actively diversified into renewable and conventional modes of power generation, distribution & power trading. It also operates a distribution license under DPSC Ltd. (now known as India Power) the oldest licensee in the region, spread over 618 sq.km. in the coal-rich Asansol-Raniganj belt.The Company currently has around 95.4 MW of wind assets in operation in Rajasthan, Gujrat and Karnataka, It championed wind power since 2006, to increase to 500 MW by 2015. It developed a 2 MW grid connected solar power plant along with West Bengal Green Energy Development Corporation Ltd. in Asansol. It was one of the first companies to obtain a RPO certificate by installing a 2 MW Grid Solar PV Power Plant on 8.3 acres of Companys own land at Seebpore Power Station in Jamuria.It has been serving the area for nine decades providing critical survival power to the underground collieries of Eastern Coalfields Ltd., hospitals, government utilities, industrial and commercial consumers. It also has a power sourcing and supply relationship with DVC
Read More
The India Power Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Power Corporation Ltd is ₹1615.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Power Corporation Ltd is 107.63 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Power Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Power Corporation Ltd is ₹14.6 and ₹28.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Power Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.86%, 3 Years at 0.43%, 1 Year at -8.89%, 6 Month at -1.54%, 3 Month at -10.82% and 1 Month at -2.49%.
