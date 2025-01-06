India Power Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.09
5.07
18.59
38.07
Depreciation
-29.69
-29.1
-16.8
-17.84
Tax paid
6.05
-11.75
-13.28
-22.12
Working capital
-39.16
-277.6
239.45
34.08
Other operating items
Operating
-28.7
-313.37
227.95
32.18
Capital expenditure
74.84
605.36
14.73
-7.94
Free cash flow
46.13
291.98
242.68
24.23
Equity raised
3,051.15
2,554.35
2,049.82
1,968.51
Investing
0.17
-14.64
-206.46
-282.47
Financing
143.81
-102.21
60.98
169.71
Dividends paid
0
0
4.86
2.28
Net in cash
3,241.28
2,729.48
2,151.9
1,882.28
