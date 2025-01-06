iifl-logo-icon 1
India Power Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.61
(-3.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

India Power Corp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.09

5.07

18.59

38.07

Depreciation

-29.69

-29.1

-16.8

-17.84

Tax paid

6.05

-11.75

-13.28

-22.12

Working capital

-39.16

-277.6

239.45

34.08

Other operating items

Operating

-28.7

-313.37

227.95

32.18

Capital expenditure

74.84

605.36

14.73

-7.94

Free cash flow

46.13

291.98

242.68

24.23

Equity raised

3,051.15

2,554.35

2,049.82

1,968.51

Investing

0.17

-14.64

-206.46

-282.47

Financing

143.81

-102.21

60.98

169.71

Dividends paid

0

0

4.86

2.28

Net in cash

3,241.28

2,729.48

2,151.9

1,882.28

