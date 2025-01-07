iifl-logo-icon 1
India Power Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.61
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

499.75

481.11

481.11

450.2

yoy growth (%)

3.87

0

6.86

-19.94

Raw materials

-328.12

-338.44

-268.85

-244.69

As % of sales

65.65

70.34

55.88

54.35

Employee costs

-49.41

-49.02

-52.6

-38.35

As % of sales

9.88

10.18

10.93

8.51

Other costs

-39.34

-41.93

-70.28

-71.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.87

8.71

14.6

15.98

Operating profit

82.87

51.7

89.36

95.17

OPM

16.58

10.74

18.57

21.14

Depreciation

-29.69

-29.1

-16.8

-17.84

Interest expense

-37.7

-45.61

-77.59

-58.4

Other income

18.61

28.08

23.62

19.14

Profit before tax

34.09

5.07

18.59

38.07

Taxes

6.05

-11.75

-13.28

-22.12

Tax rate

17.76

-231.53

-71.44

-58.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

40.15

-6.67

5.31

15.95

Exceptional items

-13.49

23.36

16.03

23.16

Net profit

26.66

16.68

21.34

39.12

yoy growth (%)

59.79

-21.82

-45.43

20.92

NPM

5.33

3.46

4.43

8.68

