|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
499.75
481.11
481.11
450.2
yoy growth (%)
3.87
0
6.86
-19.94
Raw materials
-328.12
-338.44
-268.85
-244.69
As % of sales
65.65
70.34
55.88
54.35
Employee costs
-49.41
-49.02
-52.6
-38.35
As % of sales
9.88
10.18
10.93
8.51
Other costs
-39.34
-41.93
-70.28
-71.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.87
8.71
14.6
15.98
Operating profit
82.87
51.7
89.36
95.17
OPM
16.58
10.74
18.57
21.14
Depreciation
-29.69
-29.1
-16.8
-17.84
Interest expense
-37.7
-45.61
-77.59
-58.4
Other income
18.61
28.08
23.62
19.14
Profit before tax
34.09
5.07
18.59
38.07
Taxes
6.05
-11.75
-13.28
-22.12
Tax rate
17.76
-231.53
-71.44
-58.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
40.15
-6.67
5.31
15.95
Exceptional items
-13.49
23.36
16.03
23.16
Net profit
26.66
16.68
21.34
39.12
yoy growth (%)
59.79
-21.82
-45.43
20.92
NPM
5.33
3.46
4.43
8.68
