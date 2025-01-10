India Power Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.38
97.38
97.38
97.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
924.3
915.87
1,279.72
1,550.59
Net Worth
1,021.68
1,013.25
1,377.1
1,647.97
Minority Interest
Debt
209.29
282
328.02
298.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
140.64
144.33
145.97
145.67
Total Liabilities
1,371.61
1,439.58
1,851.09
2,092.2
Fixed Assets
895.82
911.92
928.06
971.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.77
3.05
101.29
101.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.13
6.04
5.95
5.93
Networking Capital
434.34
494.06
801.16
997.79
Inventories
8.54
10.16
7.53
8.43
Inventory Days
6.15
Sundry Debtors
111.81
101.41
83.49
61.28
Debtor Days
44.75
Other Current Assets
1,004.07
972.87
1,171.85
1,349.79
Sundry Creditors
-259.38
-225.51
-118.63
-95.12
Creditor Days
69.47
Other Current Liabilities
-430.7
-364.87
-343.08
-326.59
Cash
30.56
24.51
14.62
15.05
Total Assets
1,371.62
1,439.58
1,851.08
2,092.19
No Record Found
