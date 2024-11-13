Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

DPSC LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. DPSC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 DPSC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated FinancialResults of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. DPSC Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters DPSC Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024